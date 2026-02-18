Scarborough tennis club push back against plan to replace Birchmount Park courts with pickleball

What to know A Scarborough tennis club says it will be forced out if the City of Toronto replaces a tennis court at Birchmount Park with a new pickleball court.



The Birchmount Park Tennis Association, which has used the courts for decades, says members were not properly consulted and were shocked by the decision.



The city says a September 2025 public survey showed majority support for dedicated pickleball courts and notes there are more than 180 tennis locations citywide.



Club members say nearby alternatives are either members-only or a 15-minute drive away, limiting accessible public options.

A Scarborough tennis club says it will be forced out of the area if the City of Toronto proceeds with plans to demolish tennis courts at Birchmount Park and replace them with pickleball courts.

The outdoor courts in Scarborough Southwest’s Birchmount Park have been a fixture in the community for more than 60 years.

It’s home to the Birchmount Park Tennis Association, which meets multiple times a week each year for recreational play. However, the group’s commissioner, Peter S., tells Now Toronto they will now have to find a new home as construction to convert the courts into pickleball facilities gets underway.

Peter says he first learned of the project after speaking with his local councillor, Parthi Kandavel, and immediately informed the group.

“The reaction was a lot like what my reaction was, kind of disbelief and shock,” he said. “Many had to call to verify it for themselves. They just couldn’t believe that this could actually be happening.”

He also says members of the group and regular court users were not properly consulted.

“There was nothing posted at the tennis courts that this was something being considered,” he said. “So it came as a surprise and, from what we’ve learned, it was just one single survey that they held.”

In a statement to Now Toronto, the City of Toronto said it conducted a public survey in September 2025 that was advertised through locally targeted social media alerts and signage at the Birchmount Park tennis courts.

“The survey asked respondents whether they would like pickleball or tennis courts, or a mix of both. The majority of respondents supported a redesign with dedicated pickleball courts,” the city said.

Peter says there are already pickleball courts inside the Birchmount Community Centre located next to the park, making the demolition of the tennis courts even more frustrating.

He says the group is not opposed to pickleball, but without the tennis courts, their options are limited, as many nearby courts require memberships.

“The nearest tennis courts are not public courts. They’re members-only, and some of our members have inquired about joining and what the cost is,” he said. “Because that’s really going to be the most viable option.”

As for public courts, he says the nearest ones are near Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East, about a 15-minute drive away.

“It’s not walkable,” he said. “We don’t even want to consider that as an option. We feel like it’s just not right that we would be expected to go so far to do what has been part of our community for so long.”

As a result, Peter S. recently launched a petition calling on the city to reverse its decision.

“This is a perfect example of where they’ve gotten something wrong, and we’re just looking for fairness,” he said.

The city says it recognizes that tennis remains a popular sport which is why it offers more than 180 locations where it can be played.

“Including court options near Birchmount Park, such as Prairie Drive Park, Scarboro Crescent Park and Don Montgomery Community Recreation Centre,” the city said.

The city adds that completion of the pickleball courts is expected in the coming months.