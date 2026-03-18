‘There’s going to be accountability,’ School trustee roles under review as Ford criticizes board spending

What to know Premier Doug Ford says a decision on cutting school trustee roles in this year’s municipal elections will be announced soon.



Ford criticized some school boards as a “disaster” and accused them of misusing taxpayer funds.



Minister Paul Calandra is currently reviewing the trustee role amid ongoing provincial scrutiny of eight school boards, including the Toronto District School Board.



Last year, the province took control of the TDSB and Toronto Catholic District School Board, suspending trustee powers over budgets and policies.

Premier Doug Ford says a decision on whether his government will eliminate school board trustee positions from this year’s municipal elections will be announced soon, while again accusing some boards of misusing public funds.

Speaking during an unrelated announcement in Perth and Wellington counties on Wednesday, Ford said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra is currently reviewing the issue. When asked directly whether trustee roles would be cut from municipal ballots, Ford did not confirm a decision but indicated one is forthcoming.

This marks the second time in recent weeks the Ford government has said the matter is under review.

The comments come as eight school boards, including the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), are under provincial review amid allegations ranging from financial mismanagement to broader governance concerns.

Ford told reporters that some boards are “a disaster,” repeating claims that taxpayer dollars are being misused.

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“They’re wasting money,” he said. “Imagine this, you can pick up the phone at two in the morning, order milkshakes for your family, and put it on the taxpayers’ bill. You’ve got to be kidding. It’s out of control.”

While acknowledging that “there are some really good” trustees, Ford said that is not always the case.

“There are some who absolutely abuse taxpayers’ money, parties paid for with public funds, and there’s going to be accountability,” he said.

Ford added that a final decision will be announced “in the near future.”

Last year, the province took control of both the Toronto District School Board and the Toronto Catholic District School Board, appointing supervisors to oversee operations.

As a result, trustee powers have been suspended, preventing them from making key decisions related to budgets and school policy.

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Toronto’s municipal election is scheduled for Oct. 26.