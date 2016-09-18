Spotted: Urban Repair Squad lowers speed limit in Kensington Market

× 1 of 2 Expand Martin Reis × 2 of 2 Expand Martin Reis Prev Next

The Urban Repair Squad (URS), the guerrilla outfit dedicated to reclaiming the city's streets from cars, revved its fight against exhaust pipes last Tuesday night, September 13, replacing the 40 km/h speed limit sign at Baldwin and Spadina in Kensington Market with a sign lowering the speed limit to 10 km/h.

"A harm reduction measure," reads the one-page note left by URS on a nearby public ad pillar, "meant to normalize what has already come to be" in the market. Namely, a "poisonous community" for cars "that even stoops to ban traffic altogether on Sundays once a month.

"Unassuming vehicles... transgress these boundaries with the promise of a happy 40 km and hour [speed limit] like any other residential neighbourhood, expecting only the odd stray ball or wandering cat," continues the missive. "Instead they are accosted by droves of rebel jaywalkers... and stoned revellers eating multi-culti food."

The note ends by taking a shot at the growing threat of gentrification in and around the bohemian enclave. "Perhaps one day [the] many chain grocery stores, clone hipster bars and big business pot dealers will finally board up the ragtag ma and pa shops of this smelly cyst on the carscape of Toronto. Until then, you have been warned!"

