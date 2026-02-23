Toronto community raises concerns over youth shelter set for 2027 opening

What to know Residents are opposing a planned 50-bed youth shelter at Dufferin Street and St. Clair Ave. W., set to open in 2027.



Residents of a Toronto neighbourhood are pushing back against plans to build a new youth shelter, citing safety concerns and what they describe as a lack of meaningful consultation from the city.

An online petition is calling on the city to halt the development of a youth shelter at Dufferin Street and St. Clair Avenue West. The facility is scheduled to open in 2027 and is expected to house at least 50 youth.

The site was first announced in 2024 as one of six new shelters proposed under the city’s 10-year plan to expand shelter capacity across Toronto. The additional locations include:

2204-2212 Eglinton Ave. W., near Caledonia Rd.



2535 Gerrard St. E., near Victoria Park Ave.



68 Sheppard Ave. W., near Yonge St.



66 Third St., near Islington Ave.



1220 Wilson Ave., near Keele St.



As of publication, the petition has gained more than 2,400 signatures. Organizers argue that no formal community consultation took place prior to the site’s selection and claim there has been insufficient engagement about future plans.

The petition also raises concerns about the city’s harm reduction strategy, an approach aimed at reducing substance-related harm, being incorporated into the shelter’s operations. Supporters argue this could impact the surrounding area, which includes seven schools, five daycare centres, and a nearby public library.

“Being in such close proximity to the shelter will inevitably impact these schools and their students, and create an environment that may not be conducive to learning or safety,” the petition states.

Organizers also note that the proposed shelter would be located roughly 10 minutes away from another planned shelter site at Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road. That facility is expected to operate 80 beds and open between 2028 and 2030.

“Rather than addressing ‘gaps in services,’ the City will create a concentration of at least 130 beds, in addition to the shelters and services currently operating throughout the neighbourhood,” the petition reads.

Now Toronto reached out to the petition organizer for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

In a statement to Now Toronto, the city said the safety and well-being of both shelter residents and the broader community remain a priority. The city says the site will include 24/7 onsite staffing and programming, along with connections to existing local safety initiatives.

The city also said community engagement efforts are ongoing.

“The City and the operator, Covenant House, have engaged residents and community organizations through events such as an open house and community BBQ, a meeting between neighbours and the building architect, and six additional meetings with stakeholder groups like the local Business Improvement Area and library, to address concerns and identify opportunities,” the statement reads.

According to the city, assessments for new shelter sites are conducted to ensure they can support the diverse needs of people experiencing homelessness. The city adds that there are a limited number of properties in Toronto that meet the size, budget, and zoning requirements necessary for a municipal shelter.