Year in Review 2017

From Canada 150 and the opiod crisis to daniel Caesar and Get out, we recap the year's biggest news stories, breakout local artists and best movies, books, albums, theatre production art shows and more.
News
Big things planned for Black Lives Matter – Toronto in 2018
For Canada's Indigenous communities a year of truth, reconciliation and appropriation
Bacchanal
Food & Drink
The top 10 Toronto restaurants of 2017
The trends that swept Toronto bars in 2017
Toronto restaurants that closed in 2017
The Scream, on the cover, The Subjugation of Truth, by Kent Monkman.
Art & Books
Cylla von Tiedemann
Waiting for Godot, Soulpepper
Stage
Introducing... the breakthrough Toronto stage artists of 2017
The Top 10 theatre productions of 2017
The Top 10 Toronto theatre artists of 2017
Samuel Engelking
Daniel Caesar
Music
The 10 best Toronto albums of 2017
8 once-in-a-lifetime Toronto concerts from 2017
The 101 best Toronto songs of 2017
Betty Gabriel in Get Out
Movies
Celebrating film's local heroes of 2017
The 25 most binge-worthy TV shows of 2017
Why the women of Baroness Von Sketch Show are Canada's new comedy royalty
Norman Wilner's Top 10 movies of 2017
Glenn Sumi’s Top 10 movies of 2017
Kevin Ritchie's Top 10 movies of 2017