Year in Review 2017

From Canada 150 and the opiod crisis to daniel Caesar and Get out, we recap the year's biggest news stories, breakout local artists and best movies, books, albums, theatre production art shows and more.

News

Big things planned for Black Lives Matter – Toronto in 2018

What comes after #MeToo?

Criminalizing people with HIV

For Canada's Indigenous communities a year of truth, reconciliation and appropriation

Islamophobia rising

Food & Drink

The top 10 Toronto restaurants of 2017

The trends that swept Toronto bars in 2017

Toronto restaurants that closed in 2017

Art & Books

The 10 best books of 2017

The 10 best art shows of 2017

Stage

Introducing... the breakthrough Toronto stage artists of 2017

The Top 10 theatre productions of 2017

The Top 10 Toronto theatre artists of 2017

Top 5 Toronto comedy shows

Music

The 10 best albums of 2017

The 10 best Toronto albums of 2017

8 once-in-a-lifetime Toronto concerts from 2017

The 101 best Toronto songs of 2017

Movies

Celebrating film's local heroes of 2017

The Worst Films Of 2017

The 25 most binge-worthy TV shows of 2017

Why the women of Baroness Von Sketch Show are Canada's new comedy royalty

Norman Wilner's Top 10 movies of 2017

Glenn Sumi’s Top 10 ­movies of 2017

Kevin Ritchie's Top 10 movies of 2017

