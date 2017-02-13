Get to know #theaTO: Damien Atkins, anxious muppet believer

Inspired by ongoing #theaTO conversations on social media, we're featuring some of NOW's and Soulpepper Theatre Company's favourite theatre artists working in Toronto. Experience more of the company's 20th anniversary season here.

Get to know: Damien Atkins

What's your favourite restaurant?

Pukka on St. Clair West. Best Indian food I've ever had. I love getting a latte at Neo Coffee Bar on Frederick. Fried chicken at the Thompson Diner.

What is your Toronto 'hidden gem'?

The Cinnabon at Eglinton Station. It's quite hidden, really. Too hidden. There aren't that many left! Also, the b Espresso bar at the Royal Conservatory of Music. Gorgeous atrium. And music everywhere.

Best place in Toronto to celebrate after a great show?

The Jersey Giant on Front. I'm also enjoying the nachos at The Keg Mansion on Jarvis.

Describe yourself in three words:

Anxious, muppet, believer.

What travel destination is on your bucket list and why?

Sydney, Australia. It's where I was born.

What are you looking forward to most in 2017?

I'm looking forward to resisting. I'm looking forward to seeing my parents and their dog. I'm looking forward to my friends at Soulpepper killing it in New York.

What was your first professional role in theatre?

Playing Jason in The March of the Falsettos in Edmonton in 1987, directed by my mentor Timothy F. Ryan.

Last great #theaTO show you saw?

So many great shows. The Wedding Party. The Last Wife. Freedom Singer. All brilliant.

What's the strangest place you've ever rehearsed a role?

In a dirty old porno theatre with rats dying in the walls.

What's next for you? What are you working on?

About to start Angels in America at the Arts Club in Vancouver. Looking forward to bringing my play We Are Not Alone to Toronto this summer. Excited about working on my new play, which is called Misericordia.

NOW Digital Residency: Soulpepper Spotlight