‘Actually we just want cheaper groceries,’ Shoppers react to redesigned No Frills that just opened in Ontario

What to know No Frills introduced its redesign in its newest location in Komoka, Ontario this week.

Online, Canadian shoppers say the company missed the mark and that it’s “doing too much.”

It comes as grocery prices remain high and food bank across the country see record high amidst an affordability crisis.



A No Frills – operated by Loblaw Companies Ltd. – opened what it says is a “brand-new format” and an “exciting step for the No Frills brand.” While the parent company says it’s committed to delivering low prices, shoppers are voicing their skepticism.

No Frills opens in Komoka, Ontario with a redesign

The company’s President of Hard Discount Melanie Singh says the “refreshed exterior and interior” using a hybrid of timber and steel “creates a warm, welcoming environment” for shoppers.

Singh says the layout of the store is “shaped by years of customer feedback” and intended to make shopping easier and more convenient.

She adds the company will “continue to stay true to [its] commitment to unbeatable value,” and that the new look and feel “hasn’t changed [its] commitment to delivering the lowest possible prices Canadians rely on every day.”

Advertisement

(Courtesy: LinkedIn/Melanie Singh) (Courtesy: LinkedIn/Melanie Singh)

Loblaw CEO Per Bank applauded the brand new next-gen location and its “fresh, modern look that stands out in the community.”

Bank reiterated the company’s commitment to discounted groceries saying the new location is “a discount store filled with fresh, high-quality groceries at great prices.”

But shoppers are not convinced by the company’s pledge

“I should go there just to see if the prices are giving Loblaws or no frills,” an X user wrote.

“Any No Frills that looks nice got Loblaws prices,” another wrote, referring to the price difference seen between the parent company and its subsidiary.

Advertisement

Some say the new look is uncalled for, saying the company missed the mark.

“No Frills is supposed to be Costco for single people,” an X user wrote. “This is too much.”

“Actually, we just want cheaper groceries,” another wrote.

“Is no frills… adding frills?” another wrote, pointing to the counterintuitive of a budget retailer adding flair and jazz to its appearance.

Loblaw had been subject to allegations of price gouging and faced backlash for its high food prices. The parent company reported a revenue growth of 4.6% in the third quarter of 2025 as food bank usage across the country saw record highs.

Just last year, the company was ordered by the courts to settle a class action lawsuit following a scandal alleging industry-wide price fixing on packaged bread.

Advertisement

The strain on the average Canadian’s wallet has even prompted a pilot project for a community-run discounted grocery store in Toronto, with city council approving the motion earlier this week.

The newest No Frills in Komoka – 15 minutes away from London, Ontario – is part of the Loblaw Companies Ltd.’s ambitious $2.4 billion plan to expand its network of stores, including Shoppers Drug Mart and No Frills.