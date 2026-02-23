Loblaw to open 70 new stores and almost 10,000 jobs across Canada in 2026

What to know Loblaw Companies Ltd. will invest $2.4 billion in 2026 to expand its store network across Canada.

The company plans to open 70 new stores and renovate 191 existing locations.

The expansion includes 34 Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix and 31 No Frills and Maxi stores, with Ontario seeing the most growth.

The projects, including a new automated distribution centre in Caledon, Ont., are expected to create about 9,700 jobs.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. plans to open another 70 stores and renovate 191 in 2026, creating nearly 10,000 jobs across Canada.

Canada’s largest grocery retailer announced on Monday that it’s investing $2.4 billion this year to expand its store network.

Loblaw said it will open a total of 70 new stores, including 34 Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix locations and 31 No Frills and Maxi stores.

Ontario will see the most growth, with a total of 27 new stores and 3,775 jobs added. Following behind is Western Canada with 24 stores, Quebec with 15 stores, and Eastern Canada with four.

The new locations, along with the renovation of another 191 stores and the construction of its roughly 1.2-million square foot automated distribution centre in Caledon, Ont., will create an anticipated 9,700 retail and construction jobs Canada-wide.

All of these investments are part of the retailer’s five-year plan to spend $10 billion by 2030 contributing to the growth of the Canadian economy.

Loblaw already has a nationwide network of 2,500 stores, and owns some of the country’s largest food, pharmacy and retail brands such as President’s Choice, No Name, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore and Joe Fresh.