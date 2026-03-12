From Blue Current to Harbour Swan, here’s how you can help name Toronto’s new ferries setting sail this year

What to know Toronto has opened online voting to name two new electric ferries arriving in late 2026 and early 2027.

The public can choose from a shortlist of 13 names inspired by the city’s waterfront, islands, and natural environment.

Voting is limited to one vote per household and closes on April 6, with winners announced in the spring.

The ferries will carry passengers, with the first also accommodating vehicles, highlighting themes of connection, movement, and sustainability.

The City of Toronto has opened online voting to name two new electric ferries, which are scheduled to begin carrying passengers later this year.

The city released a shortlist of 13 names for the public to choose from. Voting is now open and will close on April 6. The winning names will be announced in the spring. Voting is limited to one vote per household.

The shortlist, along with the meaning behind each name, is as follows:

Bluebell II : Inspired by the bluebell wildflowers found on the Toronto Islands.



: Inspired by the bluebell wildflowers found on the Toronto Islands. Blue Current : Represents water currents and the clean electric energy powering the ferry.



: Represents water currents and the clean electric energy powering the ferry. Great Lake Dancer : Captures the motion and energy of Lake Ontario.



: Captures the motion and energy of Lake Ontario. Harbourlight III : Highlights the glow of the harbour and skyline lights guiding waterfront travel.



: Highlights the glow of the harbour and skyline lights guiding waterfront travel. Harbour Swan : Inspired by swans in Toronto Harbour, symbolizing graceful, quiet movement.



: Inspired by swans in Toronto Harbour, symbolizing graceful, quiet movement. Island Willow : Named for the willow trees lining Island pathways.



: Named for the willow trees lining Island pathways. Lady of the Quays : Reflects Toronto’s waterfront quays and welcoming harbour presence.



: Reflects Toronto’s waterfront quays and welcoming harbour presence. The Harbour Passage : Highlights the ferry connection between the waterfront and the Islands.



: Highlights the ferry connection between the waterfront and the Islands. Toronto Islander : Celebrates the connection between Toronto residents, visitors, and the Island.



: Celebrates the connection between Toronto residents, visitors, and the Island. Water Strider : Inspired by insects gliding smoothly across water, mirroring the ferry’s movement.



: Inspired by insects gliding smoothly across water, mirroring the ferry’s movement. Discovery VI : Celebrates exploration and travel across Toronto Harbour.



: Celebrates exploration and travel across Toronto Harbour. Island Chickadee : Named for the Islands’ chickadees, symbolizing curiosity and nature.



: Named for the Islands’ chickadees, symbolizing curiosity and nature. Cloudbreaker: Evokes a ferry cutting through the harbour skies and cloud reflections.



According to the city, a committee of staff and community partners developed the shortlist. The committee prioritized non-commemorative names that reflect Toronto’s waterfront, natural environment, geography, and themes of movement and connection.

The first ferry is set to arrive in late 2026 and will carry passengers and vehicles, while the second ferry, arriving in early 2027, will carry passengers only.

