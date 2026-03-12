 Events happening in Toronto this weekend: March 13-15

With weather that won’t make up its mind, check out these nine indoor events this weekend.

Explore sports, arts and wellness from March 13-15.

Friday, Mar. 13

Tapper Candle Art Workshop

Location: 163 Sterling Rd

Coffee by Joy is hosting a tapper candle-making workshop. You’ll be guided step-by-step and learn traditional candle-making techniques to create slow-burning taper candles – perfect for home decor, celebrations or gifts. During the workshop, you’ll learn about different types of wax and wicks, explore hand-dipping methods, and create two pairs of finished tapper candles. This beginner-friendly workshop has all materials included. Bring your date, friends, or go solo for the price of $75. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are sold on Eventbrite.

Advertisement

A Night In Italy

Location: 55 Bloor St W.

Join Eataly Yorkville’s celebration of Northern Italy’s alpine flavours, festive spirit, and culinary traditions. Attend the immersive, store-wide event featuring tasting stations – including caviar tastings, regional cocktails and wines, hands-on culinary moments and live entertainment. Your ticket also includes a behind-the-scenes to a parmigiano reggiano wheel cracking and live mozzarella stretching. Buy your $95 ticket on Eventbrite.

HOT STACKS – A Strictly Vinyl Basement Party

Location: 254 Lansdowne Ave

Advertisement

Love vinyls? Brown Eyes Entertainment & STFDJs is hosting HOT STACKS: a strictly vinyl party dedicated to the music, the culture, and the energy that records bring. This party has DJ-curated music with a selection of Hip Hop, R&B, and Reggae. Attend this underground basement jam on Friday at 10 p.m. for $31.59, taxes and fees included on Eventbrite.

Saturday, Mar. 14

Toronto FC Home Opener

Location: 170 Princes’ Blvd

Kick off the weekend at Toronto FC’s home opener ahead of its 20th season. “March to the Match” from Liberty Village alongside club legends and sports fans. Toronto’s chilly weather means après-ski season is in—so head to the BMO field for the Winterdome, the ultimate après-ski-inspired matchday experience. On Saturday, March 14, spend your weekend drinking, eating and dancing with other sports fans. To mark the milestone season, every ticket comes with a commemorative seat cushion honouring Danny Dichio’s iconic 24th-minute goal. Festivities kick off at 1 p.m. Grab your tickets on Ticketmaster.

Hollywood Glam: Toronto Fashion Network Studio Networking Event

Advertisement

Location: 9 Davies Ave, Unit 201A & Unit 404

Models, creatives, and fashion professionals – network at this Hollywood glam-themed event. Bring red carpet looks, editorial glam and timeless styles to the floor. Network and build photo and video content for your portfolios, social media, and brand promotion. You can also collaborate and create editorial-style visuals in a professional studio setting. Doors open at 4 p.m. with the event ending at 8 p.m. Buy your $30 ticket on Eventbrite.

Cyrano de Bergerac

Location: 651 Yonge St

Watch a gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac on Saturday – also, opening night. The live theatre show will act as a love letter to hope and desire, and will be packed with music. This rom-com follows Roxanne, a beautiful woman who loves poetry’s choice of a brawn-with-no-brains man called Yan, or Cyrano, an ugly man who has a way with words. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. with prices from $79 to $119 for orchestra or balcony. Save up to 25 per cent if you’re booking for four people or more. Prices and show times vary throughout the week, check their website to learn more.

Advertisement

Sunday, Mar. 15

Jazz In Toronto’s Songbird Series

Location: 22 Cumberland St

Listen to Jazz In Toronto’s Songbird Series, featuring Chet Baker & Nat King Cole, and special guest Dakota Dogood. Blue Standard returns to The Pilot for this series, playing a selection of songs performed by both singers, accompanied by Dogood for vocals. Doors open at 1 p.m., show at 2 p.m., with the festivities ending at 4 p.m. Buy your $15 ticket or $20 VIP admission on Eventbrite.

Puppy Yoga

Advertisement

Location: 200 Town Centre Blvd, Markham

Spend your Sunday with puppies. Yoga Kawa is hosting a family-friendly puppy yoga session filled with stretches, cuddles, and kisses from puppies this weekend. Reduce stress and anxiety before an upcoming stressful week, or spend time with loved ones while playing with puppies. Enjoy 35 minutes of mild yoga, 20 minutes of cuddles and kisses from puppies, and a five-minute sharing circle. Kids five and up are allowed if accompanied by a parent. Purchase your $50 ticket on Eventbrite.

Glad Day Drag Brunch

Location: 1006 Bloor St W.

Taste delicious food at an iconic drag brunch event at PIANO PIANO. The longest-running Drag Brunch in Canada has moved to this new venue with a new menu, but still has the same host: Selena Vyle, the same sass and the same vibes. The brunch runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The show itself begins at 12 p.m. and costs $7 for a bar seat, and varying prices for a table, food and drinks are an additional cost. All ticket revenue supports performers and the non-profit work of Glad Day Lit. All ages are invited. Buy your ticket on Eventbrite.