St. Patrick’s Day in Toronto: parties, pub crawls and events happening this weekend

With St. Patrick’s Day landing on a weekday this year, many Toronto clubs and organizations are hosting parties over the weekend into Tuesday. Here are some places to check out.

Rebel

11 Polson St., First Floor

If you’re looking for the biggest St. Patrick’s Day party in the city, look no further than Rebel night club, which will be hosting its event alongside Guinness SPD on Saturday, March 14.

Attendees can expect an all-day celebration, filled with Irish dancing, photo booths, games, and even a pancake breakfast.

General tickets start at $23.95.

If you’re checking this party out, be sure to wear green or white.

Sysmo

184 Pearl St

If Irish jigs aren’t for you but you still want to celebrate the Celtic culture, Sysmo, an entertainment company, is throwing an all-out Latin St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 13 at The Pearl.

Dance to Latin and Reggaeton music in a sea of green, celebrating the best of both worlds.

Tickets are selling out fast, starting at $15 for women and $22 for men.

Super Bargain

441 Parliament St

This cocktail bar in the heart of Cabbagetown is hosting a St. Patrick’s Day karaoke night on Tuesday, March 17.

Super Bargain is celebrating with cocktail and liquor deals all night, with giveaways for attendees.

Steam Whistle’s Roundhouse

Address: 255 Bremner Blvd Bay 6

This brewery is keeping the good vibes going with a weekend- long celebration, ending on Tuesday, March 17.

Food and drink deals are in place for a special St. Patrick’s menu, and live music by the Canadian group Duke Street Turnaround will be shaking up the place on Saturday and Sunday.

Beer lovers unite at this restaurant right by the CN Tower.

Pub crawls

Multiple bar locations.

If you’re more in the mood to check out the vibes at multiple places, the weekend will be filled with different pub crawls across the city.

Check out bars such as Century, Isabelle’s, DPRTMNT, and 44 Toronto, and see which one is more your flavour.

St. Patrick’s Parade

If you’d rather party alongside the rest of Toronto, be sure to check out the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 15.

The parade begins at Bloor St. W & St. George St., going east, and will be full of green floats, characters, and partiers.

Be sure to arrive early to secure your spot on the side!