Katy Perry dropped new photos with boyfriend and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau — and people are reacting

The latest photos of the singer and the former prime minister are getting plenty of attention across social media.

Janiece Campbell

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
The singer posted an Instagram photo carousel featuring snapshots from her life, including two images of the former Canadian prime minister. (Courtesy: katyperry/Instagram)

Pop star Katy Perry has the internet talking again after sharing new photos with her boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The singer posted an Instagram photo carousel featuring snapshots from her life on Wednesday, including one silly picture with Trudeau and another playful image showing him posing with a pipe-cleaner wand in front of his face. The post was captioned with the message: “You are the treasure you seek.”

The photos quickly circulated online, sparking plenty of reactions from Canadians who remain fascinated by the unexpected celebrity and political pairing.

Perry and Trudeau first sparked dating rumours in 2025 before making their relationship public later that year. Since then, the pair have occasionally shared glimpses of their relationship on social media, including photos from vacations and outings together.

The latest post prompted a wave of responses across social platforms. 

“Love how she’s casually just dating Trudeau,” an Instagram user wrote. 

“As a Canadian, it’s really weird seeing him [in] this light cuz I grew up seeing him as Canada’s PM,” one Reddit user commented. “It’s like running into your school teacher at the mall and it feels awkward.”

“As a Canadian this pairing continues to both bewilder me and somehow make all the sense in the world,” another wrote. 

