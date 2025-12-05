Advertisement

‘The craziest hard launch,’ Internet reacts to Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry’s meeting with Japanese PM

People are reacting to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attending a meeting with the former Japanese prime minister with his current girlfriend, Katy Perry.

Emily Hwang

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry meet with former Japanese PM and his wife in Tokyo.

Trudeau took the internet by surprise after taking his Hollywood beau to lunch with the former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife in Tokyo on Thursday.

This is the first time Trudeau personally made a post featuring Perry, making it the couple’s “first hard launch”.

Timeline of Trudeau and Perry’s relationship

July 28, 2025

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry at Le Violon, Montreal. (Courtesy: TMZ)

Speculation of their relationship began swirling earlier this year, when  TMZ first reported the couple was spotted dining at a high-end restaurant in Montreal. 

July 30, 2025

@michaeljoubert

Justin Trudeau watching Katy Perry 🦋💫 #katyperry #lifetimesstour #justintrudeau #katy #fyp

♬ original sound – Tiny Tulip 🌷

Trudeau was spotted at Perry’s Lifetime Tour stop in Montreal the day after the reported dinner. He was seen alongside his daughter Ella-Grace.

October 11, 2025

A couple kissing passionately on a boat deck, with a smaller inset image of the same couple embracing, surrounded by a red circle on the boat, with clear skies in the background.

The Daily Mail published images of the couple kissing and embracing on Perry’s yacht in the Caravelle, off the coast of Santa Barbara. The former prime minister was identifiable thanks to his tattoo on his left tricep.

October 25, 2025

The couple was spotted by paparazzi in Paris, France, on Perry’s 41st birthday. The video, first shared by TMZ, shows the couple holding hands leaving a cabaret show in the city.

December 3, 2025

Trudeau was also seen attending Perry’s concert in Tokyo the very same day the couple met with the former Japanese PM and his wife.

Reaction to Trudeau and Perry’s Hard Launch

The reactions online are pretty much what you would expect: a mixture of shock and praise.

“Justin Trudeau hard launching today was not on my bingo card,” an X user wrote.

“Justin Trudeau hard launching Katy Perry is CRAZY,” another wrote.

“What time line are we even living in?!?!? Like wdym Katy Perry met the Japanese PM bc she’s dating Justin Trudeau??”, another wrote in disbelief.

Of course, you can’t leave out the puns and the jokes directed at the couple.

“Katy Perry proved “California girls” were unforgettable all over the world, including a lunch date in Japan,” one X user joked.

“Trudeau is the Katy Perry of politics and Katy Perry is the Trudeau of music,” another wrote.

There were also plenty of people commending Trudeau on his bravery – putting politics aside.

“Whether you like the guy, or hate the guy, Justin Trudeau is a f***ing legend,” an X user wrote.

“All time hard launch. Gotta give it to him,” another wrote.

Emily Hwang

