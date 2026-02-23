Xavier Trudeau reveals what he thinks of dad Justin Trudeau’s girlfriend Katy Perry

What to know Xav Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, revealed in a TikTok with Guy Hobeika that he has met his dad’s girlfriend, Katy Perry, describing her as “cool” and supportive of his music career.

Xav also shared that he met Drake and attended a birthday party for his son Adonis Graham, saying the rapper praised his music and encouraged him to keep going.

Musician and son of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Xav, recently talked about meeting his dad’s new girlfriend in a social media video.

In a TikTok video by food content creator Guy Hobeika, also known as DrHobs, Hobeika and Xav were speaking with each other while trying the new McDonalds and OVO collab in a car.

This is where the 18-year-old confirmed that he had met his father’s girlfriend, and popular artist Katy Perry.

“She’s cool, she’s nice,” he told Hobeika.

Xav added that he and Perry have talked for extended periods of time about various topics, including his own music career.

“We’ve sat, we’ve talked for hours just about talking about my music, advice and steps for me and stuff,” he shared.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry were first seen together in July 2025.

Their relationship comes two years after Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau first announced their divorce.

Xav also shared how he met Drake, as well as his son Adonis, whose birthday party he attended.

“I introduced myself and [Drake’s] like ‘oh yeah, yeah, yeah, I listen to your music. Keep doing your thing, it’s fire,’” Xav said.

Online reaction

The video garnered over 100,000 views, with TikTok users reacting to the new information in the comments.

“I love Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau, so cute,” one TikTok user said.

Another TikTok user commented on Xav’s relaxed nature.



“You know he does seem like a cool and down to earth guy.”