Canadians weigh in after Travis Dhanraj accuses CBC of bullying and silencing journalists

What to know Dhanraj told the House of Commons Standing Committee that CBC sidelined him, limited editorial independence, and fostered a culture of bullying and discrimination.

He alleged the network restricted which political guests he could interview on Canada Tonight, including members of the Conservative Party of Canada such as leader Pierre Poilievre.

Dhanraj has filed a human rights complaint accusing the broadcaster of discrimination based on race, colour, and disability.

The CBC says the accusations are “misleading” and insists guest-booking decisions follow standard editorial protocols.

Canadians are sharing their mixed views about the public corporation after former CBC host Travis Dhanraj accused the broadcaster of tokenism, bullying, and silencing journalists.

Last summer, the former host of the CBC’s Canada Tonight announced he was no longer working at the broadcaster, alleging he was forced to resign after questioning internal and editorial practices.

Since the resignation, Dhanraj has publicly criticized the broadcaster and filed a human rights complaint against it, alleging discrimination on colour, race, and disability.

On Tuesday, Dhanraj appeared at a House of Commons Heritage Committee as part of an inquiry about Canadian media, where he made several accusations against the CBC, including discrimination, bullying, and lack of editorial independence.

Raising issues about the broadcaster’s journalistic independence, Dhanraj said the production of the CBC’s Power & Politics was frequently given authority over which political guests could appear on Canada Tonight.

Dhanraj also accused Power & Politics’ host David Cochrane of giving him a list of sources he wasn’t allowed to invite into the show. He alleged he was not allowed to interview certain members of the Conservative Party of Canada, including Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Furthermore, the journalist said while he was held as a “diverse host” in open air, the realities of the corporation’s treatment behind the scenes involved discriminatory treatment, including unequal pay to people of colour.

Dhanraj also said he was bullied and intimidated by the CBC’s senior members. For instance, the former host said after an interview he had with MP Greg Fergus about Black History Month, Chief Political Correspondent Rosemary Barton allegedly circulated internal communications insinuating the interview should have been done by herself or Cochrane.

Speaking about his resignation, Dhanraj said he faced disciplinary action and was told by his union to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) after he raised concerns about the CBC’s internal processes.

Canadians react

Reactions to Dhanraj’s testimony are pouring in online, with many saying the CBC should review its practices.

“I don’t think we should be ‘defunding’ CBC, but there clearly needs to be some sort of cultural change within it. You can clearly see the difference in culture between CBC and other public news like PBS,” one Reddit user said.

“When a POC is telling the Canadians and the world that at the very least believe that person. If CBC is tax funded it needs to have a diversity of thoughts,” another Redditor wrote.

Some commented on the alleged prohibition on interviewing Conservatives: “No surprises if this is true. CBC very clearly has a left-wing bias,” a different person added.

Meanwhile, others point out that the broadcaster could be limiting sources to avoid repetition between shows.

“In one exchange, he claimed he was told: ‘We can’t chase anyone from the entire party because the CBC’S Power and Politics was already chasing those guests.’ I imagine it’s more that they don’t want multiple CBC shows booking or repeating the same guests. None of his evidence suggests that CBC as a whole was banning any specific guests or sources only that he specifically was asked not to try and book certain guests,” one Redditor said.

“From a television booking perspective…It is bad to reuse the same guests so close if it’s for the same topic,” another user commented.

“The CBC wasn’t BANNING people…from their channel. This is, at worst, the more powerful hosts trying to keep the more high profile/harder to get guests for themselves. Add to this the fact that certain conservative politicians were openly against appearing on the CBC, that adds even more to the idea that they would be considered a ‘get’ and fought over,” a different person said.

The CBC responds

The CBC’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Affairs Chuck Thompson told Now Toronto that Dhanraj has made a series of “misleading statements, mischaracterizations, and/or false allegations about his time at CBC.”

According to him, the broadcaster is limited on what they can say about the case due to privacy and confidentiality, but says it “categorically rejects” Dhanraj’s accusations toward management and other journalists, including Cochrane and Barton.

Regarding the accusations of limiting Canada Tonight’s guests, Thompson said the processes are part of its standard protocol for guest scheduling.

“Program producers and our parliamentary bureau regularly coordinate on booking political guests – leaders and MPs respectively. As you might imagine, we want the party leaders to sit down with our political hosts first. Likewise, booking MPs is done in coordination with Power & Politics to ensure there is representation from the three major parties. All of this is done according to the agreed upon protocols for our programs,” Thompson added.