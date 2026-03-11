Review: Toronto’s Top TV detectives return in season 3 premiere of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent

What to know Season 3 of Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent premiered last week on CityTV

Toronto’s favourite TV crime drama is back. The very Canadian Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent returned for season three on CityTV March 5 and finally feels like it’s hit its stride.

Detectives Bateman (Kathleen Munroe) and Graff (Aden Young) are back on the beat to tackle Canadian ripped-from-the-headlines crimes with a distinctly Toronto twist. From local scandals to city-wide chaos, the premiere episode of season three continues to build on the momentum the Canadian Screen Award-winning series built in its first two seasons.

In season three’s first episode, Skin Deep, an aspiring model is found dead in a snowy landfill during Toronto Fashion Week. Eager to break into the industry, her career ambitions may have pulled her into a dangerous orbit, leading to betrayal by the very people she trusted to guide her career. Directed by Scarborough’s Sudz Sutherland, Graff and Bateman get a crash course on an industry obsessed with youth, beauty, and anti-aging. Through their investigation, they uncover the extreme lengths to which Toronto’s high-powered fashion execs will go to keep their fountain of youth flowing.

While not explicitly based on the alleged crimes of disgraced Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard, the parallels are hard to ignore: Nygard was convicted of using his wealth and power to lure women to his office with the promise of advancing their fashion careers, where they were then forcibly confined and assaulted.

Like past episodes, Skin Deep sticks to the classic procedural formula. Drawn from its original U.S. counterpart Criminal Intent, this version ditches the courtroom drama in favour of the psychology behind the crime from the police point of view. It’s less about the “who” and more about the “why,” which gives the series a deeper, more character-driven edge. In the process, it digs into universal emotions like greed, love, jealousy, revenge, and self-preservation that push ordinary people toward extraordinary crimes. With its cool-toned visuals and moody atmosphere, the show feels closer to the golden-era Law & Order of the late ’90s and early 2000s than contemporary versions.

In each of its first two seasons, Law & Order Toronto was the number-one Canadian scripted program on conventional English-language TV in 2024 and 2025. Also airing in the U.S. on The CW, the show has gained fans south of the border, proving Toronto-rooted stories can have international appeal and impact.

Set and shot exclusively in the GTA, season three really feels as though it has finally become confident and comfortable, no longer acting like it has something to prove to viewers or itself. It’s fully stepped out of the shadow of its U.S. predecessors, carving out a distinct identity that feels rooted in Toronto rather than borrowed from the franchise playbook. Luckily for all, it seems the actors got a lesson on how to pronounce “Toronto” since the series debut in 2024 and now know the second “t” is silent.

The real standout is the chemistry between stars Kathleen Munroe and Aden Young. Their dynamic is the heart of the series and the key to the show’s success. Together, the stars play off one another in less of a good cop/bad cop way, and instead present a united front of teamwork. Young’s Graff brings an almost absurd level of knowledge to every case, but even his wild leaps of logic land thanks to a grounded, believable performance that makes the big “gotcha” moments feel earned rather than performative.

Graff is a folksy kind of detective with more in common with Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc than Law & Order: SVU’s Detective Stabler. Using his charm and friendliness – like giving a suspect a hug to suss out injuries – gives the franchise a refreshingly human touch. Munroe matches his energy as Bateman, who is equally likable, creating a partnership that never feels forced, and instead feels effortlessly in sync.

It’s also great to see Karen Robinson back as Inspector Vivienne Holness, grounding the series as the team’s voice of reason. K.C. Collins returns as Deputy Crown Attorney Theo Forrester, though once again, the actor feels underutilized, leaving plenty of room for a character with potential.

Still, half the fun of watching is spotting Toronto on screen. The city rarely gets to play itself on TV, but here, it’s front and centre. In Skin Deep, Evergreen Brick Works, Bloor Street West’s Harry’s Steakhouse, and St. John’s Norway Cemetery on Kingston Road all make appearances, along with various private residences in the east end.

Viewers can catch new Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent episodes Thursdays at 10pm on CityTV and streaming on CityTV+. From North York to Harbourfront, future episodes promise to see Graff and Bateman criss-crossing the GTA and turning familiar neighbourhoods into crime scenes and Toronto into a main character.