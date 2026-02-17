McDonald’s Canada drops limited-time collab meal with Drake — Here’s what’s in it

What to know McDonald’s Canada teased a limited-time collaboration with October’s Very Own — the label founded by Drake — in a Feb. 13 post on Instagram and on posters across Toronto.

Although the teaser was later deleted, the promotion still rolled out at locations nationwide and across the Greater Toronto Area.

The limited-time “After Meals” combo includes poutine, a Junior Chicken or McDouble, and a blue raspberry “Nite Sprite” served in a special OVO-branded cup, with no end date announced.

If you’re a fan of both McDonald’s and Drake, it’s your lucky day, because the two just launched a collaboration for a limited time, exclusive to Canadian locations.

On Friday, Feb. 13, McDonald’s Canada posted a video on their Instagram which showed the October’s Very Own (OVO) owl, a clothing brand created by popular Toronto rapper Drake, with the restaurant’s logo on top of it. Underneath, the slogan “Where night owls land,” could be seen, along with “coming 2.17.” This was accompanied by the same image plastered on posters across Toronto.

Later, the Instagram page deleted this post, but that didn’t stop this collaboration from entering stores across the country and in the Greater Toronto area.

Customers are able to enjoy the “Afters” meals – a combo with a poutine, your choice of a Junior Chicken or McDouble sandwich, as well as a medium “Nite Sprite,” a blue raspberry-flavoured Sprite in a special limited edition, black OVO cup.

Both McDonald’s and OVO have not announced how long this collaboration will run for.