‘He just pointed it straight at me,’ Toronto busker opens up after armed subway robbery

What to know Toronto busker J.soul says he was robbed and threatened with a firearm while performing at Finch West subway station last Thursday.

The incident was captured on TikTok Live while he was streaming his performance and has since gone viral.

J.soul says it’s the third time he’s been robbed while busking in the city and that many street performers face similar safety concerns.

Toronto police have charged a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old with robbery with a firearm in connection with the incident.

When local Toronto musician J.soul decided to busk at the Finch West Subway station last Thursday, he expected a typical day of playing music for commuters.

“I usually just go over there, find a place and, like, set my stuff, sit down, perform my songs, and do the best that I can,” he told Now Toronto.

But things quickly took a frightening turn when three men passing by reached into his guitar case and walked away with his money.

J.soul immediately confronted one of the men, and was met with a firearm.

“He reached toward his jacket, and then he pulled a firearm, he just pointed it straight at me,” he said.

Fortunately, J.soul was streaming his performance on TikTok Live and captured the incident on camera, which he has since posted on his social media to inform the public. He reported the incident to TTC staff and the police.

Incidents like this are not new for him. In his two years of busking around the city, he says this was the third time he’s been robbed.

“I had been robbed like twice already, by somebody that just grabs the money, [and] takes off,” he said.

J.soul says these experiences aren’t unique to him; many buskers and performers in Toronto face similar safety concerns, including frequent robberies.

“I’ve heard it from other musicians as well… They told me it’s a common thing. You can’t even trust people to have a good heart and good faith,” he said.

For buskers like J.soul, who often rely on performing in public as a primary source of income, this reality is unsettling.

“I didn’t have no other source of income, and so I had to find a way to get something that helped me out,” he said. “So I thought to myself,’ why not just pursue it and gain something from music as well.’”

On Monday, Toronto Police Services announced the arrests and charges of two males in connection with the incident, including one youth.

Police say 19-year-old Meekal Ali was charged with robbery with a firearm, along with a 16-year-old, also charged with robbery with a firearm.

Learning that one of the men was a youth was particularly upsetting for J.soul, who says more must be done to prevent firearms from ending up in the hands of young people.

“I have no idea [how] he was able to possess a firearm at that age. So that’s something that has to be worked on, because it can end somebody’s life,” he said.

He’s also advocating for increased security and surveillance at TTC stations to help prevent similar incidents, emphasizing the importance of protecting buskers who contribute to the city’s culture.

“It contributes to the city, to the commute as well. It’s something that adds to the culture of where we live, and people embrace it, and they enjoy art,” he said. “When it’s done respectfully and with good intentions, I feel like it lifts other people’s days.”

Moving forward, J.soul says he plans to be more cautious and aware of his surroundings.