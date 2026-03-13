‘Too many Torontonians are turning to food banks,’ This councillor is proposing city-run grocery stores to tackle food insecurity

What to know Councillor Anthony Perruzza plans to introduce a motion for a city-run grocery store pilot project.

The proposal would open four municipally operated grocery stores, one in each community council district.

Locations would prioritize neighbourhoods with limited grocery access and lower average household incomes.

The stores would operate as not-for-profit and could receive supports like waived property taxes and development charges to keep prices low.

As grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, one Toronto councillor is pushing for the city to step in with a new idea: city-run grocery stores.

Councillor Anthony Perruzza says he plans to bring forward a motion at Toronto City Council that would launch a pilot program for municipally operated grocery stores aimed at making food more affordable for residents.

The proposal comes as many Torontonians continue to feel the pressure of rising living costs. Food has become one of the largest household expenses, while demand at food banks across the city continues to grow.

In several neighbourhoods, residents also face limited access to full-service grocery stores, often referred to as “food deserts”, leaving them reliant on smaller convenience shops where prices tend to be significantly higher.

“Access to good, affordable food is essential to people’s health and well-being,” Perruzza said in a news release.

Advertisement

“Too many Torontonians are turning to food banks because groceries have become unaffordable. If we want to make life more affordable, we need to take bold steps and this is one of them.”

According to the motion, the city would test the idea by opening four municipally operated grocery stores across Toronto, with one location in each of the city’s community council districts.

Neighbourhoods with fewer grocery options and lower average household incomes would be prioritized when selecting locations.

Recent data show just how severe the issue has become. According to the Who’s Hungry 2025 report from Daily Bread Food Bank, food bank usage in Toronto has reached record levels, with more than 4.1 million visits between April 2024 and March 2025, a 340 per cent increase since 2019.

More than 112,000 people used a food bank for the first time, and one in 10 Torontonians now relies on food banks, with the rising cost of living cited as the top reason by most users.

The stores would run under a not-for-profit model managed by the city, with the goal of offering the lowest possible food prices to residents.

Advertisement

The proposal also suggests the city could provide financial support, including waiving property taxes, development charges and other applicable fees, to reduce operating costs and help keep prices down.

City council is expected to consider the motion at its March 25 meeting.