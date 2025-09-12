The Loblaws lawsuit is helping people who bought some bread to… get some dough.

Suppose you purchased packaged bread for personal use between 2001 and 2021. In that case, you may be eligible to claim compensation following a national settlement reached with Loblaw Companies Limited and its parent company, George Weston, following a scandal alleging industry-wide price fixing of Packaged Bread.

The class action settlement, worth a whopping $500 million, has been approved by the courts in Ontario and Quebec. So, if you bought bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan, English muffins, wraps, pita and tortillas, you’re in luck.

The claims process is now open, but those looking to get some money back must submit their claim for compensation by Dec. 12, 2025.

The lawsuit accused the two companies of taking part in an industry-wide plan to artificially increase the price of bread. Plaintiffs claim Loblaws and George Weston were involved in the scandal, alleged to have taken place from 2001 and 2015.

WHO CAN MAKE A CLAIM

So, who is eligible to get money back from the class action lawsuit? Well, it depends on where you live.

The requirements to be considered a Quebec Settlement Class Member include:

Must have purchased at least one Packaged Bread product or bread alternative, produced or distributed by any of the Defendants in the Actions, including but not limited to bagged bread, buns, rolls, bagels, naan bread, English muffins, wraps, pitas and tortillas, but excluding bread frozen when sold and bread baked on-site in the establishment where it is retailed, between January 1, 2001, and December 19, 2019 (the “Class Period”). No proof of purchase is required;

Must be 18 years or older at the time of submitting this claim;

Cannot submit a claim on behalf of an estate;

Must declare if you received a $25 Loblaw Card in 2018/2019 under the Loblaw Card Program;

Must have been a Quebec resident on December 31, 2021;

Must not have submitted a request to opt out of the Class Action;

To be eligible to make a claim anywhere else in Canada, you must be:

Be 18 years of age or older;

Be a resident anywhere in Canada other than Quebec as of December 31, 2021;

Have purchased packaged bread for your personal use and not for commercial resale, either directly or indirectly, in the period between January 1, 2001 and December 31, 2021, inclusive; and

Not be an Excluded Person (a person who opted out of the class action or a director or officer of a defendant or its subsidiaries or affiliates).

No proof of purchase is required for residents in any part of the country. Those who, on Dec. 31, 2021, lived anywhere in Canada except Quebec can submit claims here. Those who lived in Quebec can submit a claim here.

SHOW ME THE MONEY

So, how much can you expect to get back? There are a few factors that will determine that, including the net settlement funds available to distribute, the number of claims that are approved, and whether or not you previously received a $25 Loblaw card from the Loblaw Card Program.

The cash is currently being held in a trust and will be distributed at a later date.

While this settlement has been reached, Loblaws is the only party that has agreed to settle. The class actions against the remaining defendants — Canada Bread, Sobeys, Metro, Wal-Mart Canada and Giant Tiger — are ongoing.

As part of the scandal, Canada Bread was fined $50 million back in June 2023 after admitting to price-fixing various types of bread. However, the money from those charges went to the government.

Find out more about the settlement here.