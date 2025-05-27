Some Canadians could get payout from $500M settlement in Loblaw bread price-fixing case

Canadians are reacting to a $500-million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit that accused Loblaw and its parent company of participating in a scheme that overcharged customers for bread.

The lawsuit alleged a wide-reaching conspiracy among major Canadian grocers, including Loblaw and George Weston Ltd., to artificially inflate the price of packaged bread, dating all the way back to 2001.

Under the settlement reached on May 7, Loblaw and George Weston Ltd. will pay a combined $404 million, with an additional $96 million already distributed through a previous gift card program the company launched between 2018 and 2019, according to The Canadian Press.

Customers who bought bread between January 2001 and December 2021, and who didn’t previously register for the $25 gift card, will be eligible to receive a payout of up to $25.

If money remains after those claims are processed, it will go toward shoppers who previously claimed a card, The Canadian Press reported.

Most of the funds – roughly 78 per cent – will go to Ontarians. The remaining amount will be for Quebec residents, pending a separate hearing scheduled for June 16.

Now Toronto reached out to Loblaw for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

Online, the reactions to the settlement have been met with skepticism.

“Now Loblaws will increase prices on everything by 15% to offset the settlement. Hooraaaay!” a user on Reddit said.

“The money goes back to Loblaw’s anyway! So it’s more of a marketing scheme than a punishment for their crime,” another user commented.

Others expressed concerns about deeper industry practices.

“Makes me wonder how many other price fixing schemes are underway that we’re unaware of,” a user said.