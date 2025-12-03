SHEIN is giving away 10,000 free gifts to holiday shoppers in Box Santa Tour coming to the GTA

What to know Shoppers can snag free surprise gifts by visiting the pop-ups and posting a photo with the giant Box Santa using #SHEINboxsanta.

The tour stops at Square One and Winter Glow at Sankofa Square, offering thousands of giveaways on select December dates.

For every gift redeemed, SHEIN will donate $1 to Soles4Souls Canada to support underserved communities.

As we head into the holidays, SHEIN is getting in the festive spirit and bringing back its Box Santa Tour, offering over 10,000 free gifts for shoppers in the Greater Toronto Area.

Those going holiday shopping this December will find a gift of their own, as the global fashion and lifestyle retailer makes its way through Canada with a holiday pop-up, distributing free gifts and joy in Toronto and Mississauga to celebrate the festive season.

While visiting the pop-up, look out for the four-metres-tall Santa figure towering over the crowd and snap a photo. Those who post the photo on Instagram or TikTok with the #SHEINboxsanta will receive a free surprise gift, while supplies last, which could be any of the SHEIN favourites, from fashion accessories and beauty items to holiday and activewear!

To redeem the gift, participants can post the photo on Instagram or TikTok with the #SHEINboxsanta. (Courtesy: SHEIN)

Last year, the event gathered thousands of Torontonians at the heart of the Distillery District’s Winter Village, distributing gifts and holiday fun for all visitors. This year, it promises an even bigger event, adding locations in Mississauga and Edmonton to Santa’s path.

Advertisement

More than an opportunity to get a freebie, this holiday installation is bringing Canadians together, providing a space for attendees to feel the joyful spirit of the season, and connect with others in the community.

Fresh off the heels of Box Santa’s stop in Edmonton, the tour continues next with two major GTA pop-ups at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga and Winter Glow at Sankofa Square in Toronto:

Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and December 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;

Winter Glow at Sankofa Square (formerly Yonge-Dundas Square) in Toronto, on Dec. 11 and 12 between 4–10 p.m., and Dec. 13 and 14 between 12–10 p.m.

With every gift redeemed, SHEIN will donate $1 to Soles4Souls Canada, supporting the organization’s work to transform donated clothing and footwear into economic opportunities for underserved communities.

Gifts are first-come, first-serve, while supplies last, so don’t miss out on the Box Santa tour, and head to one of the pop-up locations to get your free gift! To stay tuned and follow along, visit @shein_ca on Instagram, and join the conversation with #SHEINboxsanta.

Advertisement