Sit back and relax at these 6 plays and musicals in Toronto this summer

From dazzling stage lights to unforgettable musical performances, the summer calls for a lineup of big musicals and plays you do not want to miss.

Whether you’re a fan of Broadway or modern theatre, there is a play just for you! Here are six productions to watch this summer in Toronto!

Kim’s Convenience

Date: Now – Aug. 17

Location: Soulpepper Theatre, 50 Tank House Lane

Kim’s Convenience is a comedy written by Canadian writer Ins Choi, which follows a Korean-Canadian family who runs a corner store in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood. This humor-filled and also wholesome story journeys through the main character, Appa, and his journey of being an immigrant while dealing with cultural clashes, rocky family dynamics, and establishing self-identity in the ever-changing neighbourhood.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

Pride and Prejudice (*sort of)

Date: Now – August 17

Location: CAA Theatre, 651 Yonge St.

This comedic adaption to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is narrated by the servants in the Bennet household, which follows Elizabeth, Mr. Darcy, and the craze over money, love, and social standing in Regency England. This play perfectly encapsulates the original storyline of Jane Austen’s novel, yet adds a comedic kick to the plot which will leave you laughing all night.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

Lion King

Date: Now – Aug. 30

Location: Prince of Wales Theatre, 300 King St. W.

Experience the live performance of one of Disney’s most popular films, The Lion King. This musical is perfect to bring your family as you sing along to classic tunes and even shed a tear in scenes that pull heartstrings.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

Back to the Future

Date: Now – Aug. 31

Location: CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St.

Travel through time with this musical remake of the iconic 80s blockbuster film. The story follows Marty McFly, a Californian teen who was sent back to 1955 in a Delorean time machine and attempts to go back to the future while facing parts of his life where he can undo to change the reality of his future.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

Date: Now – Aug. 24

Location: Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St. W.

This opera is set in 1812 Moscow, where it follows the protagonist Natasha’s entanglement with the charming Anatole, while being engaged to a soldier at war. The musical depicts a story of young love and self-discovery, while blending genre themes of Russian folk and EDM.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.

MJ the Musical

Date: Sept. 16 – Nov. 2

Location: CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre, 244 Victoria St.

Get your white glove and black loafers ready for this musical phenomenon of the story depicting the life of the King of Pop. This musical starts from Michael Jackson’s early career in the Jackson 5, and the challenges he faced with perfectionism and toxic family dynamics while growing up in the music industry. It highlights the journey to his stardom, which made him rise to the top of musical fame and artistry.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.