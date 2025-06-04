Summer just got louder with these 9 rock acts taking over Toronto

The sun’s out so it’s time to rock out with some of your favourite rock acts this summer in Toronto.

From heavy metal to alternative rock, these bands are set to bring the energy and intensity that you need to make your summer concert lineup complete.

Check out some of the rock and roll favourites that are taking over the 6ix below!

JUNE

Metric – Playing Fantasies and Greatest Hits

Date: June 6

Location: Budweiser Stage

It’s a three-for-one special at Budweiser Stage! Catch Canadian rock trailblazers Metric take over Toronto, as they’re joined by Sam Roberts Band and The Dears for a show you don’t want to miss. Don’t wait, click here to grab tickets.

Dope Lemon – Golden Wolf World Tour

Date: June 8

Location: HISTORY

This alternative indie rock star is coming all the way from Australia to grace HISTORY with his chill vibes. Don’t miss Dope Lemon put on an unforgettable show. Buy tickets here.

Three Days Grace and Volbeat

Date: June 19

Location: Budweiser Stage

Enjoy an incredible lineup of rockstars as Three Days Grace and Volbeat take over Budwesier Stage. The two bands will also be joined by Wage War for a fun night of rock and roll. Grab tickets here.

JULY

Summer of Loud Festival – Parkway Drive, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage

Date: July 15

Location: Budweiser Stage

What’s better than one rock band? How about a festival full of them. Summer of Loud Festival takes over Budweiser Stage with a stacked line-up of hard rock and heavy metal acts including Parkway Drive, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage and many more.Click here for tickets.

Barenaked Ladies – Last Summer On Earth Tour

Date: July 25

Location: Budwesier Stage

It may not be the Last Summer on Earth, but the Barenaked Ladies will have you partying as if it were. Rock out with the Canadian band at Budweiser Stage for a summer highlight that you won’t forget. Buy tickets here.

Bilmuri – Summer Slammer Tour

Date: July 30

Location: HISTORY

In the mood for a mix of pop-rock? Then don’t miss Billmuri end off July with a slamming summer show at HISTORY. To buy tickets, click here.

AUGUST

My Chemical Romance – Long Live The Black Parade Tour

Date: August 22

Location: Rogers Centre

The Black Parade is taking over the Rogers Centre and you have a chance to be a part of it. My Chemical Romance is bringing their highly anticipated tour to Toronto, don’t wait, grab tickets here.

Coheed and Cambria – Taking Back Sunday Tour

Date: August 24

Location: Budweiser Stage

Spend this August Sunday by taking it back with Coheed and Cambria. The four man rock band will be heading over to Budweiser Stage for an unforgettable show. Grab tickets here.

The Black Keys – No rain, No Flowers tour

Date: August 31

Location: Budweiser Stage

Finish off the summer with no rain but hopefully some flowers as The Black Keys bring their tour to Budweiswer. Don’t miss this duo close out the summer with hit songs, click here for tickets.