Faces of Union: Scott Kyle

As part of this month's UnionNOW Digital Residency, we're featuring some of the prominent people associated with the ambitious Toronto Union project.

What do you do at Union?

As the general manager of Union Station, I support the unique retail, cultural and culinary experiences we are bringing to visitors. It's our mandate to develop a sense of community in the heart of Canada’s busiest building.

What's the best way to spend one weekend in Toronto?

Take the GO train into Union, of course, stay across the street at the Fairmont Royal York then head north to Bloor/Yorkville. Do some shopping, check out some galleries and try to choose from the multitude of great restaurants for lunch and dinner.

What's the most memorable experience you've had on a train?

We were looking for a quick getaway and decided to go to Montreal. We booked a VIA 1 fare from Oakville. It was the most civilized and relaxing way to go to Montreal with first-class service, comfortable seating and the bar cart didn't hurt either! We read and listened to music, all while watching people sitting in their cars fighting traffic. VIA takes you right into downtown Montreal and we were a short walk to our hotel.

What's one interesting fact that might surprise people who visit Union?

There are so many great facts that would surprise someone visiting us for the first time, but I think the biggest surprise has yet to be unveiled. For the last seven years we've been busy excavating beneath the station. We're adding over 165,000 square feet of new and exciting retail offerings. It's the equivalent of building a basement beneath the basement of your home, only our home has trains running overhead almost around the clock. It's an engineering marvel that will blow people away once we unveil it. If you like what you've seen so far, wait till you see what comes next!

Name someone in Toronto who should get more attention for his/her work in making the city a great place to live.

There are so many unheralded people who help make Toronto a great place to live, but I feel that there is an entire segment that needs to be recognized: small independent business operators. I've been in retail property management for 30 years and have met numerous independent operators and I am always amazed with the small business owner who have a dream or idea and try to assert their own vision of making it on their own, of trying to succeed in a small business sometimes against great odds. Not only are they taking personal risks, they are responsible for supporting the employees they hire and the extended families they support. Waking up every morning and facing that challenge needs to be recognized and applauded for its tenacity.

Visit the UnionNOW Digital Residency to learn more!