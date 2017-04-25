20 must-sees at Contact Photo Festival 2017

It’s hard to know where to begin at a festival with so many shows open for so long. Our list of tips includes entries from all the Contact categories – primary, featured and open exhibitions and outdoor installations. If we’ve bypassed some of the best-known names, it’s because we assume that art lovers already plan to check out Mark Lewis at the AGO, Luis Jacob at Gallery TPW, Suzy Lake and Max Dean at Ryerson Image Centre, Michael Snow at Prefix ICA and Robert Burley at John B. Aird.

× 1 of 4 Expand Richard Bell Family Fonds, Brock University Archives. Courtesy of Brock University Archives. © 2017 Art Gallery of Ontario. Unknown photographer, Unidentified woman, 1870-1880. Tintype, 3x2.5”. × 2 of 4 Expand Richard Bell Family Fonds, Brock University Archives. Courtesy of Brock University Archives. © 2017 Art Gallery of Ontario. Unknown photographer, Unidentified couple, 1860-1880. Tintype, 3.5x2.5”. × 3 of 4 Expand Richard Bell Family Fonds, Brock University Archives. Courtesy of Brock University Archives. © 2017 Art Gallery of Ontario. Unknown photographer, Unidentified woman, 1860-1880. Tintype, 3.5x2.5”. × 4 of 4 Expand Richard Bell Family Fonds, Brock University Archives. Courtesy of Brock University Archives. © 2017 Art Gallery of Ontario. Unknown photographer, Unhappy girl, 1870-1880. Tintype, 3.5x2.5”. Prev Next

1. Free Black North, at the AGO, April 29 to August 20

Photographs of Ontarians who escaped slavery in the U.S. or their descendants date from the mid- to late 1800s. Identities of some are known, but new photography curator Julie Crooks hopes the exhibit prompts people to come forward with information about the unknowns.

× 1 of 5 Expand © Jim Russell Jim Russell, “Miss. Black Ontario, Rhonda Broadbelt”, 1981. Silver gelatin print, 8x10.” × 2 of 5 Expand © Jim Russell Jim Russell, “Miss. Black Ontario, Rhonda Broadbelt”, 1981. Silver gelatin print, 8x10”. × 3 of 5 Expand © Al Peabody Al Peabody, “Not Soweto”, 1985. Silver gelatin print, 8x10”. × 4 of 5 Expand © Diane Liverpool Diane Liverpool, “Visiting Jamaican school children to Contrast”, 1980. Silver gelatin print, 8x10”. × 5 of 5 Expand © Diane Liverpool Diane Liverpool, “Peter Tosh at O’Keefe Centre”, 1981. Silver gelatin print, 8x10”. Prev Next

2. Ears, Eyes, Voice: Black Canadian Photojournalists, 1970s-1990s (Jules Elder, Eddie Grand, Diane Liverpool, Al Peabody, Jim Russell), at BAND Gallery, April 27 to May 27

These photographers covered the Black community for the Star, Globe and Mail and Sun as well as Black media outlets Spear, Contrast and Share.

× 1 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Tanja Wagner, Berlin. Kapwani Kiwanga, The Secretary’s Suite (film still), 2016. 23 min film and mixed media installation. × 2 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Tanja Wagner, Berlin. Kapwani Kiwanga, The Secretary’s Suite (film still), 2016. 23 min film and mixed media installation. × 3 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist and Galerie Tanja Wagner, Berlin. Kapwani Kiwanga, The Secretary’s Suite (film still), 2016. 23 min film and mixed media installation. × 4 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist. Dana Claxton, Camping 1 (fellow in trunk), from the series The Camper, 2017. × 5 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist. Dana Claxton, Camping 2 (fellow with stone circle), from the series The Camper, 2017. × 6 of 10 Expand Courtesy of Grunt Gallery. Tania Willard, Only Available Light, 2016. Selenite crystals, archival film. × 7 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist. Stephanie Comilang, Lumapit Sa Akin, Paraiso (Come to Me, Paradise), (film still) 2016. 25:46 min film. × 8 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist. Stephanie Comilang, Lumapit Sa Akin, Paraiso (Come to Me, Paradise), (film still) 2016. 25:46 min film. × 9 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist. Stephanie Comilang, Lumapit Sa Akin, Paraiso (Come to Me, Paradise), (film still) 2016. 25:46 min film. × 10 of 10 Expand Courtesy of the artist. Stephanie Comilang, Lumapit Sa Akin, Paraiso (Come to Me, Paradise), (film still) 2016. 25:46 min film. Prev Next

3. What does one do with such a clairvoyant image? (Dana Claxton, Stephanie Comilang, Kapwani Kiwanga, Dylan Miner, Martine Syms, Tania Willard), at Gallery 44 and Trinity Square Video, May 5 to June 3

First Nations, African-Canadian and Filipino-Canadian artists present videos that challenge the legacy of colonialism.

× 1 of 7 Expand 2Fik, Les Danseuses Bleues, 2012. Archival pigment print, 50 x 42”. × 2 of 7 Expand 2Fik, La Grande Intendante, 2012. Archival pigment print, 32 x 50”. × 3 of 7 Expand 2Fik, Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe, 2010. Archival pigment print, 38 x 50”. × 4 of 7 Expand 2Fik, Le Sultan Abdel, 2012. Archival pigment print, 50 x 33”. × 5 of 7 Expand 2Fik, Les Ménines, 2011. Archival pigment print, 30 x 28”. × 6 of 7 Expand 2Fik, Manon au Rat blanc, 2012. Archival pigment print, 50 x 34”. × 7 of 7 Expand 2Fik, The Marriage of Abdel and Fatima, 2014. Archival pigment print, 42 x 70”. Prev Next

4. 2Fik: His And Other Stories, at Koffler Gallery, to June 4

The Moroccan-born queer Montrealer poses as various interrelated male and female characters in narrative photographs that often send up European paintings.

× 1 of 5 Expand Finn O’Hara & Steve Driscoll, For a Moment, 2014. Chromogenic print, 45 x 60”. × 2 of 5 Expand Finn O’Hara & Steve Driscoll, Don’t Remember Summer Even Saying Good-Bye, 2016. Chromogenic print, 45 x 60”. × 3 of 5 Expand Finn O’Hara & Steve Driscoll, Watched in Awe, 2016. Chromogenic print, 45 x 60”. × 4 of 5 Expand Finn O’Hara & Steve Driscoll, I Saw All this Continue On, 2014. Chromogenic print, 45 x 60”. × 5 of 5 Expand Finn O’Hara & Steve Driscoll, It Seems Too Much Effort To Even Sleep, 2016. Chromogenic print, 45 x 60”. Prev Next

5. Finn O’Hara and Steve Driscoll: Size Matters, at McMichael Canadian Art Collection, to August 20

The two Toronto-based artists collaborate on quirky images of Driscoll’s landscape paintings photographed by O’Hara in urban and rural locations.

× Expand Valérie Blass, Étude Préliminaire, Maquette, Bleached Jeans, 2017.

6. Valérie Blass: Nous ne somme pas des héros, at Brookfield Place, April 27 to May 31

The Quebec artist’s installation consists of blockish sculptures covered in photographs that deconstruct the human figure.

× 1 of 4 Expand Shelley Niro, Sullivan Campaign, 2014. × 2 of 4 Expand Shelley Niro, Cayuga Lake, 2014. × 3 of 4 Expand Shelley Niro, Mouth of the Grand Port Maitland, 2014. × 4 of 4 Expand Shelley Niro, Tutela Heights, 1990. Prev Next

7. Shelley Niro: Battlefields Of My Ancestors, at Fort York, to May 28; and Ryerson campus, April 28 to August 13

Photographs document the Mohawk artist’s investigation of historic battlefields and sites of importance to her people in northern New York state and Ontario.

× 1 of 7 Expand Jalani Morgan, Untitled (Yusra Khogali, first raised in front of Queen’s Park after a two week encampment at Toronto Police headquarters), Toronto, Canada, 2016. Courtesy of the artist. × 2 of 7 Expand Jalani Morgan, Untitled (A portrait of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Sandy Hudson during a 2016 sitting), Toronto, Canada, 2016. Courtesy of the artist. × 3 of 7 Expand Jalani Morgan Jalani Morgan, Untitled (Frontline protesters at the BLMTO action that closed down Allen Road in response to the murders of Jermaine Carby and Andrew Loku), Toronto, Canada, 2015. Courtesy of the artist. × 4 of 7 Expand Jalani Morgan, Black Lives They Matter Here (The power of symbolism: protesters perform a ‘die-in’ by laying on the ground at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto. This was in solidarity and in rage of the decision of the New York grand jury to not indict the police officers responsible for the murder of Eric Garner), Toronto, Canada, 2014. Courtesy of the artist. × 5 of 7 Expand Jalani Morgan, Untitled, (A performer sings during the conference’s ‘social’ gathering for Canadian Federation of Students RISE (Racialized and Indigenous Student Experience) Summit), Scarborough, Canada, 2015. × 6 of 7 Expand Jalani Morgan, Untitled (A demand to end police carding: Hashim Yussuf poses for a portrait after they ‘ran up’ on Mayor John Tory),Toronto, Canada, 2016. × 7 of 7 Expand Jalani Morgan, Untitled (BLMTO meets with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, in front of Queen’s Park after a two week encampment at Toronto Police headquarters), Toronto, Canada, 2016. Prev Next

8. Jalani Morgan: The Sum Of All Parts, at Metro Hall, April 30 to May 31

The Scarborough-born photographer documents BLM-TO protests and takes portraits of activists.

× Expand Debra Friedman, Delwood Middle School, Bermuda.

9. Debra Friedman: Coming Of Age In Wonderland – Portraits Of Teenage Bermuda, at Art Square Gallery, May 1 to 22

The Toronto photographer depicts island teens and their conflict between local and popular culture.

× Expand Krista Belle Stewart

10. Krista Belle Stewart, at Franz Kaka, May 5 to 27

Photos, videos and objects assembled by the Vancouver-based member of the Okanagan First Nation bridge personal and institutional history in a show partly produced at a Banff residency for Indigenous artists led by AGO curator Wanda Nanibush.

× Expand Sandra Brewster, Blur 4.

11. Sandra Brewster: It’s All A Blur, at Georgia Scherman Projects, May 5 to June 10

The Toronto-based African-Canadian artist uses photo-based gel transfers to make blurry portraits that speak of changes related to immigration or dislocation.

× Expand Meera Margaret Singh, Phoenix.

12. Meera Margaret Singh: Jardim, at Zalucky Gallery, May 6 to June 3

The Toronto artist made these photographs at a residency in an isolated industrial town called Jardim Canada in Brazil, expressing the tensions of living in a place that’s unsafe for women.

× Expand Jacob Whibley, Are You Enjoying Your Walk Work?

13. Jacob Whibley: dot-dot-dot, at 8eleven, May 12 to 31

Known for his poetic collages, Toronto artist Whibley here combines photos, text-based pieces and sculptures in a project about time travel and timelessness.

× Expand Henry VanderSpek, Richard, Participating in a City-Wide Protest Beside Queen's Park

14. Henry VanderSpek: Taxi Drivers Of Toronto, at Daniels Spectrum, May 1 to 30

A Toronto-based photojournalist turns his lens on local cabbies.

× Expand Oscar Wolfman, Yael and Sisera.

15. De/Generative: The Queer Jewish Photography Of Oscar Wolfman, at Queen Gallery, May 2 to 26

Wolfman, a Toronto photographer who died in 2011, staged lush re-enactments of Old Testament scenes inspired by European paintings.

× Expand Angela Grossman, Plaid Skirt.

16. Angela Grossman: Models Of Resistance, at Poïesis Contemporary, May 4 to 22

Vancouver-based artist Grossman collages found risqué photos, hair, textiles, puppets and other ephemera into bizarre images of women that undercut the male gaze.

× Expand Annie Sakkab, Hanan from series A Familiar Stranger.

17. Muse (Laurence Butet-Roch, Chloë Ellingson, Marta Iwanek, Anica James, Hannah Love Yoon, Galit Rodan, Annie Sakkab, Michelle Siu), at the Gladstone Hotel, April 30 to May 30

This group show explores the role of women in visual journalism, subverting traditional representations of women and critiquing the unbalanced gender politics of photographic reporting.

× Expand Chris Curreri, Kiss Portfolio.

18. Chris Curreri: Unruly Matter, at Daniel Faria Gallery, May 5 to June 10

The Toronto photographer shows black-and-white close-ups of kissing mouths and tongues and perhaps other body parts, abstracted into a strange eroticism.

× Expand Lori Blondeau, Asiniy Iskwew, 2016.

19. Lori Blondeau: Asiniy Iskwew, at Devonian Square, Ryerson U, April 28 to August 13

The Saskatoon-based First Nation artist’s series of photographs celebrate rock formations sacred to Indigenous people. (The title means Rock Woman in Cree.)

× Expand Johan Hallberg-Campbell, Coastal Road, Newfoundland, 2011. Courtesy of the artist.

20. Johan Hallberg-Campbell: Coastal, at Harbourfront Centre, April 29 to June 19

The Canada-based Scottish photographer documents the landscapes of Canadian sea coasts and the lives of people living on them, serving as a lament for vanishing fisheries.

See the full schedule at scotiabankcontactphoto.com.

art@nowtoronto.com | @FranSchechter