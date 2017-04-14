Toronto Gallery Openings: Mark Lewis, Strike A Chord, David Rokeby

× Expand Mark Lewis: Things Seen

Mark Lewis: Canada, at the AGO, April 13 to December 10, artist talk 6 pm April 12.

The influential video artist shows a few selections from his ongoing series about the idea of Canada – one video associates the nation with the unconscious, another looks at industrialization in the Don Valley and a third depicts an encounter with a strong woman at Scarborough Bluffs.

× Expand Julieta Maria: Limpia

Claudia Bernal, Coco Guzmán, Julieta Maria and David Constantino Salazar: Strike A Chord, at Sur Gallery, April 13 to June 3, reception/performance/artist talks 7-10 pm May 4.

In this show, part of the annual Mayworks Festival of Working People and the Arts, video, performance, installation and drawing works by four Latin- and Spanish-Canadian artists call for action and resistance.

× Expand David Rokeby: Circle Trafalgar Square

David Rokeby: Between Motion And Stillness, at Pari Nadimi Gallery, April 13 to May 27, reception 6-8 pm April 13.

Noted Canadian media-manipulator Rokeby explores motion and stillness in four public locations – Venice's Piazza San Marco, London's Trafalgar Square, Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square and Square One Mississauga – using light boxes, lenticular images, chromogenic prints and video.