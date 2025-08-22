Afro-Carib Fest 2025 takes over Scarborough with beats and eats this weekend, here’s what you need to know

Toronto is about to turn up the heat with one of the city’s most anticipated summer festivals, Afro-Carib Fest 2025.

Returning for its 14th year, the award-winning event promises a high-energy weekend celebrating the music, dance, food, and traditions of African and Caribbean culture.

The festival takes place this weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 22 and Sunday, Aug. 24, running daily from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Thomson Memorial Park in Scarborough.

Admission is completely free, making it one of Toronto’s most accessible summer celebrations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Afro-Carib Fest is more than just a festival — it’s a cultural experience that draws tens of thousands of people each year.

Music lovers will be treated to a spectacular lineup of more than 120 local and international performers. From reggae and soca to Afrobeats, hip-hop, and beyond, the stage will be alive with energy throughout the weekend.

Meanwhile, food is at the heart of the celebration, with a dedicated zone serving up authentic African and Caribbean delicacies. Visitors can indulge in a variety of dishes, from spicy jerk chicken and doubles to delicious stews and tropical desserts.

The vendor marketplace will be brimming with unique finds, featuring handmade crafts, fashion, artwork, and cultural treasures from local businesses — shop and support Toronto’s diverse creative community.

High-energy dance competitions will get the crowd moving as participants battle for cash prizes. Workshops will also give festival-goers a chance to learn traditional drumming, dancing, and rhythms directly from local artists.

For those who thrive on beats, the DJ Sound Clash promises a lively showcase of Toronto’s best DJs, spinning non-stop music that keeps the energy flowing.

The cultural parade will be a highlight of the weekend, with colourful costumes, flags, and heritage on full display. Families with kids won’t be left out either — a dedicated family zone will feature face painting, bouncy castles, and plenty of fun activities for children of all ages.

Lastly, raffle draws throughout the weekend will give attendees a chance to win exciting prizes, from hotel stays to tickets to some of Toronto’s top attractions.

Organized by the Heritage Skills Development Centre (HSDC), Afro-Carib Fest isn’t just a party — it’s a celebration of community, diversity, and heritage.

With its focus on cultural pride and inclusion, the festival is a platform for uniting people of all backgrounds through shared experiences of music, dance, and food.