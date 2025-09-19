Advertisement

Culture

Alternative duo Twenty-One Pilots are taking over Toronto this weekend and we have the perfect playlist for you

Blaize Exeter

Twenty-One Pilots
Entry for both Twenty-One Pilots shows begins at 6:30 p.m., with the duo expected to hit the stage at 9 p.m. (Courtesy: twentyonepilots/Instagram)

Clikkies unite! Twenty-One Pilots are playing Budweiser Stage on Sept. 20 and 21 as part of their The Clancy Tour: Breach. 

Entry for the show begins at 6:30 p.m. with Twenty-One Pilots expected to be on stage at 9 p.m. However, you might want to get to your seats early to catch the opener, Dayglow fronted by Sloan Struble. 

The indie project has a similar sound to Rex Orange County, Peter McPoland and the band Wallows.  

If you’re not already a fan, here are four songs to introduce you to Dayglow:

“False Direction”

“Close to You” 

“Hot Rod”

“Change Song” (from the original soundtrack of A Minecraft Movie)

The Alternative duo kicked off The Clancy Tour: Breach on Sept. 18 in Cincinnati and will play their last show in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.  

In preparation of their upcoming shows, here’s our Twenty-One Pilots playlist, perfect to play while you get ready for the show:

“Raw Fear”

“Heathens”

“Message Man”

“Chlorine” 

“Jumpsuit”

“Ride”

“Drum Show”

“Stressed Out”

Tickets for Twenty-One Pilots’ Toronto shows are still available for both Saturday and Sunday.

