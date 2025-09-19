Alternative duo Twenty-One Pilots are taking over Toronto this weekend and we have the perfect playlist for you

Clikkies unite! Twenty-One Pilots are playing Budweiser Stage on Sept. 20 and 21 as part of their The Clancy Tour: Breach.
Entry for the show begins at 6:30 p.m. with Twenty-One Pilots expected to be on stage at 9 p.m. However, you might want to get to your seats early to catch the opener, Dayglow fronted by Sloan Struble.
The indie project has a similar sound to Rex Orange County, Peter McPoland and the band Wallows.
If you’re not already a fan, here are four songs to introduce you to Dayglow:
“False Direction”
“Close to You”
“Hot Rod”
“Change Song” (from the original soundtrack of A Minecraft Movie)
The Alternative duo kicked off The Clancy Tour: Breach on Sept. 18 in Cincinnati and will play their last show in Los Angeles on Oct. 26.
In preparation of their upcoming shows, here’s our Twenty-One Pilots playlist, perfect to play while you get ready for the show:
“Raw Fear”
“Heathens”
“Message Man”
“Chlorine”
“Jumpsuit”
“Ride”
“Drum Show”
“Stressed Out”
Tickets for Twenty-One Pilots’ Toronto shows are still available for both Saturday and Sunday.