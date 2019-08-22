The best weekend events in Toronto: August 23-25

× Expand Pablo Munoz Danforth Vision Zero 8 80 Cities is temporarily redesigning a stretch of Danforth to show that it's possible to prioritize people instead of cars.

Danforth's Vision Zero makeover

8 80 Cities transforms Danforth between Woodbine and Woodmount on Friday and Saturday as part of the city’s first Vision Zero street makeover. U.S.-based urbanists and designers the Better Block Foundation create a life-size prototype of what a safer street looks like for vulnerable road users. The project is a response to the rise in pedestrian fatalities in Toronto – 46 vulnerable road users died in 2018 – and was funded by a private donor who knows someone who was killed in an accident.

August 23-24. Fri 4pm; Sat noon to 3 pm. 880cities.org.

Fan Expo Canada

The entertainment convention turns 25 this year and features an appearance by John Travolta. We round up the best events here.

August 22-25. Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Thu 4-9 pm, Fri-Sat 10 am-7 pm, Sun 10 am-5 pm. $20 and up. fanexpocanada.com/tickets.

Bricks & Glitter

Community-based queer fest kicks off with a party at Lula Lounge. Check out our picks here.

Runs to September 1. Various venues and times. bricks-glitter.com.

The Campfire Project

Shadowland Theatre’s exploration of fire, light and storytelling with campfire performances in six suburban parks.

To August 23. shadowlandtheatre.ca for details.

Toronto Cider Festival

Sip Canadian-made ciders. Sherbourne Common.

August 23 & 24. 6 pm. $35-$75. torontociderfestival.ca.

Expropriate 214-230 Sherbourne

Join Ontario Coalition Against Poverty in demanding the expropriation of former rooming houses at Sherbourne and Dundas for rent-geared-to-income housing. The event includes a screening of short films.

August 23. 214-230 Sherbourne. 8:30-10 pm. Free. facebook.com.

Toronto Bicycle Music Festival

Tune Your Ride Collective and Cycle Toronto host the 10th annual pedal-powered music fest featuring Dream Soda, Abigail Lapell and Communism.

August 24. Bell Manor Park. 11 am. Performances 1-4 pm. Free. RSVP for the ride. Bring a picnic. Details at torontobicyclemusicfestival.com.

Kasi Lemmons on Eve’s Bayou

Harriet filmmaker attends a screening of her feature debut.

August 24. TIFF Bell Lightbox. 7 pm. $17. tiff.net.

Tamil Fest

North America’s largest Tamil street festival takes over Markham Road.

August 24 & 25. Between Passmore and McNicoll. Noon-9 pm. Free. tamilfest.ca.

Flying Lotus

Los Angeles beat-maker revives his 3D tour concept.

August 25. Danforth Music Hall. 7 pm. From $30. ticketmaster.ca.

