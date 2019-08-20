Nine can't-miss events at queer festival Bricks and Glitter

× Expand Ndeye Fatou M'Bow Pantayo Filipina kulintang ensemble Pantayo kicks off Bricks and Glitter at Lula Lounge on August 22.

Bricks and Glitter returns for a second year with a lineup of international and local talent to satisfy a variety of appetites. This festival of creativity and collectivity for west-end queer, trans and two-spirit folks began last year as a response to the corporatization of Pride. Increased police presence and a decreased emphasis on politics and organizing has soured large portions of the community, specifically Black, Indigenous and racialized folks. The mainstream festival still struggles to centre people of colour or hold our anger and abundance. Bricks and Glitter is intentional by default and critical by necessity – it is where art and activism meet. The future is here.

Official programming runs from August 22 to September 1, and daily community events lead up to the grand opening. Following feedback, organizers have prioritized accessibility to barrier-free spaces, ASL and allophone interpreters and more non-club social meet-ups. This year’s lineup extends to Mississauga and includes a pool party. Visit bricks-glitter.com for full listings, including interpretation, washroom and wheelchair access details.

A Lovely Afternoon

Opportunities to connect with elders and younger generations are rare and should be cherished. How else do we learn our history, create community, build movements and forge the future? Co-presented with youth/elders project Time After Time, this is a queer, intergenerational space in which to gather, eat, connect and participate in a community mural project. Mr. Dirk DeWitt and Afi Browne, a Black, queer Trini music-school dropout, will also perform.

August 22 at Glad Day Bookshop (499 Church), 2-4 pm. Free.

Go Bang – Bricks and Glitter Opening Night Party

The festival officially opens with three performative drumming ensembles: Headliner Pantayo are a Toronto-based, diasporic Filipina kulintang ensemble who tour internationally. They will be joined by Baobá, a collective with members from Colombia, Venezuela and Brazil and Maggie’s Indigenous Sexwork Drum Group, also from Toronto.

August 22 at Lula Lounge (1585 Dundas West), 6-9 pm. $15 at the door with no one turned away.

Bold As Love

This Toronto music series brings together artists across Indigenous, Black and racialized communities. This Bricks and Glitter edition features Tkaronto-based Anishinaabe electronic producer Ziibiwan Mahgagahbow, rapper Sydanie Moon and Anishinaabe-Métis folk musician (and Juno winner) Greyson Gritt, whose first full-length album is due in 2020. More acts will be announced.

August 23 at Unit 2 (163 Sterling), 6-8 pm. Pwyc.

Makin’ It – An Afternoon Of Qtbipoc Open Mic And Creativity

Head west! For over a decade folks in Peel Region have been organizing Pride events that are centred in community. Co-presented with Rosa Hernandez, QTBIPOC sauga and Peel in Colour, this afternoon of open-mic performances is the place to hear stories from the thriving community in the 905. For more info contact: qtbipocsauga@gmail.com.

August 24 at Mississauga Valley Community Centre (1275 Mississauga Valley, Room 2), 1-3 pm. Free.

2sqtbipoc Pool Party

Sometimes being in the water makes everything okay. Hosted by the Non-Binary Colour Collective, this safer (check listing for details) party at an indoor, sun-soaked, glass-housed public pool wants fat, disabled, Black, Indigenous and POCs who are LGBTQIA+ to the front. YES!

August 24 at Regent Park Aquatic Centre (640 Dundas East), 7:30-9 pm. Free for community, suggested donation $10-$50.

50 Shades Of Dancehall

Queer scene promoter Climaxxx Entertainment’s party celebrating the past and present of dancehall is the party of my dreams. DJs Pleasure and J-Rich spin everything dancehall from conscious reggae to old-school bashment to current club tracks. Plus: an international dancehall champion contest with prize money. Get up! Dance up!

August 24 at Club 120 (120 Church), 10 pm-3 am. $10-$35.

Platanos Con Queso

This child-friendly day party with sounds from Central and South America promises to make you sweat while “denouncing borders and celebrating lives.” Carolina Brown, non-binary transgender Brown queer experimental, ambient post-rock performance artist (and co-organizer of Bricks and Glitter last year) opens. She will be followed by Jessica Esmeralda Sepeda’s persona, Sinverguenzilla – a music-loving alien deity from a dystopian future. Also on the bill: TexMex showgirl Vivian Junnior, Venezuelan artist Y Josephine and dancer/percussionist of African-Venezuelan traditions Misset Parata. DJs Firecracker and Sofia Fly will be on the decks.

August 25 at 76 Geary Lane, 3-8 pm. Free.

Transcedance: Bricks And Glitter Closing Party

The festival’s final event aims to cleanse the angst from these tumultuous times and get us ready for political challenges ahead. The 8-10 pm performance section is all ages and family-friendly. It features the release for LAL’s Alejandra Higuera-directed music video, Flowers While We’re Living. The Toronto electronic duo of Nicholas Murray and Rosina Kazi – co-founder of B&G – have been making music for the city’s activist communities for two decades. After 10 pm, the party continues for an 18+ crowd with DJs Xeynamay, Valeroo, Aanya Wood and Sikh Knowledge.

August 30 at the Gladstone Hotel (1214 Queen West), 8 pm-2 am. $5-$20 and no one turned away.

Crip Rave™ 01

This early-start party is a safer rave space for those who identify as sick, crip, mad and disabled. Access will be facilitated by sober, easily identifiable organizers, and other resources include a non-alcoholic hydration station, anti-inflammatory snacks and a stretching area. Music is DJs Syrus Marcus Ware and Crip Time, with an experimental live set by ambient and noise techno musician 3 N 3 R G Y.

August 31 at Unit 2 (163 Sterling), 8 pm-1 am. $5-$8 tickets. eventbrite.com. No one turned away for lack of funds.

