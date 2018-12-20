The best weekend events in Toronto: December 21-23

× Expand Samuel Engelking

THE BENTWAY'S OPENING WEEKEND

One of the city’s best new recreational spaces, the year-old skate trail under the Gardiner Expressway is back for another season, with an expanded winter village and a new annual tradition: the Polar Bear Skate. It’s like a polar bear dip but instead of stripping down to your underwear to swim, you strip down to skate. (Pre-register at thebentway.ca.) It takes place December 30 from 1:30 to 3 pm and there are prizes. Skate rentals are free on opening day (December 21) and from 5-9 pm every Thursday. Meanwhile, Saturday nights are for adults only from 5-9 pm, when coffee and hot chocolate is complimentary (but spiking them isn’t).

Opens Friday (December 21). To January 6. 250 Fort York. Sunday-Thursday noon-9 pm, Friday & Saturday noon-10 pm (holiday hours). Season continues to February 18. thebentway.ca

Round Dance for Indigenous Rights

Call on the feds to recognize and affirm Indigenous rights at Yonge-Dundas Square.

December 21. 1:15-1:45 pm. facebook.com/idlenomoretoronto.

Close Encounters: The Cinema of Steven Spielberg

TIFF Cinematheque's first-ever retrospective of the influential American director/producer kicks off with Duel.

December 21-January 10. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $10-$14. tiff.net.

Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade

Celebrate the darkest night of the year at the 29th annual commercial-free spectacle.

December 21. Oxford & Augusta. Parade at 7 pm. Free. redpepperspectacle.com.

Joel Plaskett Emergency

East Coast indie institution plays Danforth Music Hall.

December 21. Doors 7 pm. $25.50-$39.50. ticketmaster.ca

TOPS Benefit Concert

Fucked Up, Metz, Dilly Dally, and others play Toronto Overdose Prevention Society fundraiser.

December 22. Doors 8 pm, all ages. $19.50. rotate.com, soundscapesmusic.com, ticketfly.com.

Holiday Gift Fair

Bazaar features original gifts by locals artisans at the Tranzac. Noon to 6 pm. Free.

December 22-23. tranzac.org.

Evergreen’s Winter Village

Tours, food trucks and outdoor skating 10 am-5 pm daily until December 31 at the Brick Works.

Free. evergreen.ca.