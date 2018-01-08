In photos: The Bentway Skate Trail

× Expand Samuel Engelking

A new ice skating path opened under the Gardiner Expressway on January 6, and despite record-breaking cold temperatures that day, an enthusiastic crowd laced up their skates to help break the ice.

The Bentway Skate Trail is a 220-metre path shaped like a figure eight. It’s located beside the Fort York Visitor Centre (250 Fort York) between Strachan and Bathurst. Use of the skate trail is free and ice skates are available for rent for $10. The path is open from 11 am to 9 pm on Sunday to Thursday, and 11 am to 11 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Here are some more photos from opening day of the Bentway Skate Trail below.

