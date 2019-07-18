The best weekend events in Toronto: July 19-21

× Expand Spike Lee on the set of Chi-Raq

Spike Lee

Spike Lee is coming to Toronto to celebrate Do The Right Thing’s 30th anniversary. The recently crowned Oscar winner (for adapted screenplay) will have an onstage discussion with TIFF co-head Cameron Bailey about his dazzling, comic and angry cinematic eruption about racial tensions boiling over in Bed-Stuy. Three decades on, the film’s ruthlessly honest but hopeful take on America is as relevant as ever. The 4K screening will be attended by community orgs The Remix Project, Black Women Film! Blank Canvas, Regent Park Film Festival and the Black Youth! Pathway 2 Industry. TIFF also worked with the Ontario Film Review Board to have Do The Right Thing re-rated to a more accessible 14A, enabling a new generation to see Lee’s masterpiece. If you can’t make it, TIFF is also screening a new 35mm print on Saturday (July 20).

July 19. 350 King West. Both screenings 8 pm. Friday $25 and Saturday $10-$14. tiff.net.

Porch View Dances

Site-specific community dance fest takes audiences on a tour of Seaton Village.

July 19-21. Starts at 92 London. Thurs-Sat 7 pm, Sunday 1 pm. Pwyc. kaeja.org/pvd2019.

Queer Songbook Orchestra & Orville Peck

Country crooner sings queer classics with chamber-pop ensemble for Brave Festival.

July 19. Harbourfront Centre. 9:30 pm. Free. harbourfrontcentre.com.

Waterfront Awards 2019

Charity gala raises funds for the Canadian Centre for Abuse Awareness.

July 19. Globe and Mail Centre. 7 pm. $75-$150.

The Second Woman

Marathon show features Canadian actor Laara Sadiq in a 24-hour-long stage performance of a single scene repeated 100 times (with 100 men from the local community). See preview.

July 20. Harbourfront Centre. From 3 pm. $24. harbourfrontcentre.com.

BIG on Bloor Festival

Street party takes over Bloordale with live music, art projects, a night market and more.

July 20. Between Dufferin and Lansdowne. Noon-midnight. Free. bigonbloorfestival.com.

Tastes and Sounds of Jane & Finch

Outdoor fest showcases foods from around the word.

July 20. 10 San Romanoway. 2-6 pm. eventbrite.ca.

PUP

Polaris Prize-longlisted rockers and recent NOW cover stars play their biggest local headlining show ever.

July 21. Echo Beach. Doors 6 pm, all ages. $39.50- $59.50. ticketmaster.ca.

Zine Dream

Annual small press fair takes over the Museum of Contemporary Art.

July 21. 10 am-5 pm. Free. zinedream.com.

