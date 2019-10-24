The best weekend events in Toronto: October 25-27

× Expand Toronto International Authors Festival

Toronto International Festival of Authors

The fall literary season's signature event is going big to celebrate its 40th anniversary: more than 200 authors from Canada and around the world will be in town over 11 days to participate in readings, panels, workshops, lectures and more. Key events this weekend include a chat between British Columbia author Nazanine Hozar and John Irving, a tribute to the late Wayson Choy, a poetry slam with Ian Keteku and appearances by Lee Maracle, Linwood Barclay and Mona Awad. Must-attend events happening later in the fest include Women Talking: A Theatrical Exploration with Miriam Toews, a (sold-out) lecture by American educator and political activist Angela Davis and a panel on the Toronto Book Awards.

October 24-November 3. Harbourfront Centre. Free-$25. festivalofauthors.ca.

imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival

Indigenous screen fest marks 20 years with a seriously good lineup. Read more here and check out our interview with Jojo Rabbit producer Chelsea Winstanley, who is in town with her short film Forgive Me.

To October 27. TIFF Bell Lightbox. $6-$15. imaginenative.org.

Art Toronto

Contemporary art fair celebrates 20 years at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

October 24-27. $25-$350. arttroronto.ca.

Editions: Toronto International Art Book Fair

Peruse art books at this free event that runs concurrently to Art Toronto. Read our interview with Toronto photographer Sean Brown, who will have a booth at the fair.

October 24-27. Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Free. editiontoronto.com.

Halloween parties galore

Dudebox, Promise, Snailoween, Sissy, Hotnuts and CATL are getting Halloween started early. Check out our picks for this year's best Halloween parties and concerts here.

October 25-27. Various venues and prices.

Jónsi & Alex Somers

Sigur Rós singer's side project performs with the Worldess Music Orchestra and choir.

October 25. Queen Elizabeth Theatre. 8 pm. $61.50-$101.50. ticketmaster.ca.

AGO All Hours

Allie X headlines 80s-inspired all-day art party, which also features a vintage arcade by NOW comic concert reviewer Eric Kostiuk Williams.

October 26. 10:30 am-10 pm. $25, free for AGO members/passholders and visitors under 25. ago.ca/allhours.

Sandro Perri

Local producer/songwriter launches his Soft Landing album with help from Sing Leaf and Bernice's Robin Dann.

October 27. Tranzac. 8 pm. $20 or pwyc. facebook.com.

