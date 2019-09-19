The best weekend events in Toronto: September 20-22

× Expand Stephanie Xu

Word on the Street

The book fair’s 30th edition has a stacked author lineup as usual – André Alexis, Alicia Elliott, Zalika Reid-Benta, Cory Doctorow, Lynn Coady, Téa Mutonji to name a few – but the timeliest guest has to be former Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. The ex-Liberal Party member, who is running for re-election as an independent, will be on hand to talk about her memoir, From Where I Stand. WOTS will also host iconic Canadian kids entertainers Sharon & Bram’s final Toronto performance, a marketplace, numerous panels (including one on comedy writing hosted by our own Norman Wilner) and an extra day (September 21) devoted to conversations on writing and citizenship called WOTS Plus.

September 21-22. Harbourfront Centre (235 Queens Quay West). Saturday noon-8 pm, Sunday 10 am-5 pm. Free. thewordonthestreet.ca/toronto.

Naomi Klein

Author and Green New Deal champion discusses her climate-change-focused new book. Check out more fall book picks here.

September 20. Art Gallery of Ontario. 7 pm. $17-$40. ago.ca.

Rajni Perera

Toronto artist's solo show Traveller explores futuristic visions of body armour, diaspora and reclamation.

To November 2. Patel x Division Projects. Free. facebook.com.

Bi Arts Festival

Arts, literature and performance fest celebrates bi and pansexual experiences with author panels, an art exhibition, zine launch and more.

September 20-23. Various venues. Free/pwyc-$20. biartsfestival.com.

Toronto Palestine Film Festival

Cinema celebration plus talks, book launch and a brunch.

September 20-22. TIFF Bell Lightbox. Various times. $10-$15. tpff.ca.

Venus Fest

Music fest celebrating women and non-binary artists hits the Opera House. Read more here.

September 20-22. $20-$25, festival wristband $55. venusfest.net.

Fall Equinox Festival

Celebrate seasonal change at this plant-based fest featuring a vegan market, panel discussions, karaoke, musical performances and more.

September 21-22. Stackt Market. Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 11 am-5 pm. stackt.com.

Toronto Biennial of Art

Inaugural international art event bringing together international, Canadian and local artists kicks off with events featuring AA Bronson, Adrian Stimson, Hajra Waheed and more.

September 21-December 1. Various venues. Free. torontobiennial.org.

Building Black: Civilizations

Toronto artist Ekow Nimako's Afrofuturist LEGO sculptures go on display as part of Aga Khan Museum's focus on Africa. Read our profile on Nimako from last year here.

September 21-February 23. $20. agakhanmuseum.org.

Octo Octa b2b Eris Drew

The DJ duo/couple bring ecstatic beats and trans solidarity to the dance floor.

September 21. Velvet Underground. Doors 10 pm. $25. eventbrite.ca.

