You can listen to 10 Giller Prize-winning books for free online

Sarah Gadon The audiobook of Margaret Atwood's Alias Grace, read by Sarah Gadon, is available free until the end of June to help educate and entertain listeners during the pandemic.

You may have seen Sarah Gadon in the TV miniseries of Margaret Atwood's Alias Grace, written and produced by Sarah Polley. But have you heard her read the entire novel?

Well, now you can – for free.

Alias Grace, narrated by Gadon, is one of 10 Giller Award-winning books available for free downloading and listening during the coronavirus lockdown, thanks to Audible.ca, the Canadian division of the popular audiobooks platform.

"With increased time at home, we know that many Canadians are looking for ways to be informed, inspired and entertained – that was our motivation to provide this access to Scotiabank Giller Prize-winning content,” says George Knox, Canadian manager for Audible, in a press release.

Other books in the series are: Mordecai Richler's Barney's Version, narrated by Stratford's Graham Abbey (who's been keeping very busy during the pandemic); Fifteen Dogs, narrated by its author, André Alexis; Rohinton Mistry's epic novel A Fine Balance; Joseph Boyden's Through Black Spruce; Will Ferguson's 419; Nobel Prize-winner Alice Munro's short story collection Runaway (which inspired Pedro Almadóvar's film Julieta); Sean Michaels's Us Conductors; Lynn Coady's collection Hellgoing; and Johanna Skibsrud's The Sentimentalists.

Atwood herself has given the series her approval.

“I’m thrilled that Alias Grace is part of such a thoughtful initiative,” she says. “Audible.ca, Scotiabank and the Giller Prize have brought together a diverse mix of stories – entertaining, compelling, adventurous. It's a great diversion during this challenging time."

The audiobooks are available for download until June 28 at 11:59 pm EST.

Audible.ca has been generous during the COVID-19 pandemic – especially for parents with restless kids.

A few weeks ago, they released Audible Stories, a series of free downloads of a huge selection of titles for young readers, including the first volume in the Harry Potter series, narrated by Stephen Fry. The audiobooks include everything from children's classics (like Alice's Adventures In Wonderland, read by Scarlett Johansson, and Anne Of Green Gables, read by Rachel McAdams) to Coronavirus: A Book For Children, read with perfect calm by Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville. The audiobooks are available in a variety of languages.

You don't need an Audible membership to listen to them.

