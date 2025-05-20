Doors Open Toronto 2025: Six unique spots you can explore for free

Toronto buildings are throwing open their doors for another year of the beloved Doors Open Toronto program. From May 24 to 25, residents and visitors can explore the city’s most iconic and culturally rich spaces for free, with this year’s theme celebrating the playful spirit of the city.

From hidden art spaces to architectural icons, here are six venues that showcase the city’s character in unexpected ways.

Q4 Architects Studio

Address: #602 4110 Yonge St.

Step inside a space built for creativity. Q4 Architects (Q4A) is one of Canada’s largest woman-owned and led architecture firms, with a Toronto studio that overlooks the Don Valley and was designed to inspire, from its natural light to its open, collaborative layout. Celebrating 20 years, Q4A focuses on thoughtful, dignified design across residential and mixed-use projects, and during Doors Open, you can explore where it all comes to life.

The Riverdale Hub

Address: 1326 Gerrard St. E.

Once a silent film theatre from 1914, this restored three-storey space now pulses with creativity and community care. Home to arts programming, co-working spaces, galleries and a rooftop garden, it blends heritage charm with sustainable design, all while centering marginalized voices and running on more than 90 per cent energy efficiency.

Redpath Sugar

Address: 95 Queens Quay E.

Redpath Sugar has been a sweet part of Toronto’s waterfront since 1959, quietly operating at the edge of the city’s skyline. As one of the last active industrial sites on the Harbourfront, it’s opening its doors to the public, offering a rare glimpse inside a legacy that’s helped shape the city.

R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant

Address: 2701 Queen St. E.

Built in the 1930s and still serving up 400 million litres of clean water daily, the R.C. Harris Water Treatment Plant is where function meets architectural beauty. Nicknamed the “Palace of Purification,” it’s not only Toronto’s largest water plant but also a stunning blend of Art Deco, Romanesque Revival, and Modern Classical design, earning it national heritage recognition.

Gibraltar Point Centre for the Arts

Address: 443 Lakeshore Ave.

Tucked away on the Toronto Islands, Gibraltar Point is a creative hideaway where artists from around the world come to reflect, collaborate and make work in a peaceful, natural setting. Housed in a former schoolhouse from 1909, the space offers long-term studios and short-term residencies that keep the building buzzing with imagination year-round.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

Address: 2 Eireann Quay

Just minutes from downtown on Toronto Island, Billy Bishop Airport has been connecting the city to the world since 1939, first as a Second World War training ground and now as a modern travel hub. Beyond its commercial flights, it also plays a vital role in medevac services and general aviation, all while offering one of the most scenic approaches in the country.

For the full list of venues participating in Doors Open Toronto, check out the city’s website here.