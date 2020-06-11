NOW What episode 25: How an evangelical church attracted a millennial congregation in Toronto

× Expand Blessed hot Docs 2020

The pandemic has driven Hot Docs online this year, and in a special series of podcasts over the length of the festival, NOW senior film writer Norm Wilner will be talking to filmmakers about their projects and the issues behind them.

In the final episode of the series, Norm welcomes filmmaker Ali Weinstein, who has two films in the festival: she's the director of #Blessed, which follows the efforts of an Australian evangelical church to attract Toronto millennials, and she produced Lulu Wei's There's No Place Like This Place, Anyplace, which used the redevelopment of Mirvish Village to examine what "affordable housing" truly means in this city.

