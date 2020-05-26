NOW What episode 18: How Hot Docs became an online film festival

× Expand Joseph Michael Horwath Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema No need to lineup this year... Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Film Festival is going digital.

As we understand more about the nature of this pandemic, it’s becoming clear that large gatherings and enclosed spaces are two factors that make it very easy for COVID-19 to spread, which means we’re unlikely to see movie theatres reopening any time soon.

On Thursday, Hot Docs gets underway as a virtual film festival, offering more than half of its previously announced progam to stream anywhere in Ontario. Hot Docs director of programming Shane Smith joins us to discuss the mechanics of putting a massive documentary festival online... and what this might mean for Hot Docs in 2021 and beyond.

Hosted by senior film writer Norman Wilner, NOW What is twice-weekly podcast explores the ways Torontonians are coping with life in the time of coronavirus. New episodes of NOW What will be released every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, listen on Spotify or just play it below. And remember, we're all in this together.

