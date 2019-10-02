Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation says, “It’s time to look Within"

We are, likely, the most comfortable generation in human history.

Food, shelter and entertainment are more readily available to us than any of our ancestors. We have engineered the outside world to answer our every beck and call.

But something is missing. Anxiety, depression and a general feeling of emptiness are prevalent in our communities amid a crisis for support.

Sadhguru says, “Put simply, our inner ecology is a mess. Somehow we think that fixing outer conditions will make everything okay on the inside. But these past 150 years are proof that technology will only bring comfort and convenience to us, not well-being. We need to understand that unless we do the right things, the right things will not happen to us: this is true not just of the outside world, but also the inside.”

The yogi, mystic and visionary has been named one of India’s 50 most influential people and is a New York Times bestselling author. He founded the Isha Foundation in 1992. The non-profit, which offers yoga programs around the world, is also involved in social outreach, education and environmental initiatives.

Says Sadhguru: “When pain, misery or anger happen, it is time to look within you, not around you.”

Sadhguru was greeted in Toronto by more than 6,000 people at the Enercare Centre for the Mystic Eye event in 2018. He returns to the city November 10 and 11 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (registration is now open for this program) to offer Inner Engineering.

Inner Engineering is a technology for well-being derived from the science of Yoga. It is offered as a comprehensive course for personal growth to bring about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in. It will also help improve your relationships and communication, and enhance mental clarity, productivity and emotional balance.

The objective of the program is to explore your highest potential through powerful processes of self-transformation, classical yoga and meditations to address key aspects of life and access the secrets of ancient wisdom.

This program offers Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya, an ancient, purifying 21-minute yoga practice that aligns your entire system so that your body, mind, emotions and energies function in harmony, establishing a chemistry of blissfulness within you and empowering you to create your life the way you want it.

The research on the effectiveness of the program is staggering. Participants report an improved ability to handle depression and anxiety. Participants also report enhanced creativity and concentration, as well as improved sleep and a general well-being. The course’s effectiveness has been endorsed by the likes of Arianna Huffington, Dierks Bently, Dr. Gabor Maté, an expert in trauma and addiction, and several professional athletes. Physicians from all over the world have enrolled to learn more about the mind-body connection offered by Inner Engineering.

Inner Engineering participants start the program at home by taking seven online sessions. Once the online program is completed and the foundation of understanding has been built, participants join Sadhguru in person in Toronto for the weekend program.

Sadhguru has imparted powerful tools and methods from the yogic sciences that has helped millions of people around the world achieve peace, joy and balance in their lives. “The only thing that stands between you and your well-being,” he writes, “is a simple fact: you have allowed your thoughts and emotions to take instruction from the outside rather than the inside.”

If you are ready to take the first step inward, Sadhguru is a worthy guide.

