Just For Laughs is returning to Toronto this week with a stacked lineup – here’s what you need to know

Just For Laughs Toronto is making its return to venues across the city this week, bringing with it an expanded, acclaimed, and rising comedic lineup that will bring laughter to TO’s unique cultural scene.

The highly anticipated comedic festival, and cornerstone of Toronto’s autumn entertainment calendar, will run from Sept. 18 to 27, featuring viral sensations, fan-favourites, and acclaimed performances by Gabriel Iglesias, Sarah Millican, Dropout Improv, and Sabrina Wu.

Just for Laughs (JFL) Head of Programming and Talent, Nick Brazao, told Now Toronto on Tuesday that attendees can look forward to a broad spectrum of acts, as the festival offers something for everyone.

“We’ve got some sketch, we’ve got some improv, we’ve got late night shows for people that, you know, have been coming to the festival for the last 10 years or so. I think we prided ourselves on having, regardless of what time you wanted to go consume some comedy, we have something for you,” Brazao said.

The announcement of the famed festival’s return comes after its cancellation in 2024, following a period of restructuring. Brazao says the return of the event to Toronto is fitting, noting that it is a hub of entertainment, complemented by the excitement and passion JFL’s high-quality comedians are bringing to the city.

Advertisement

“I think it [Toronto] has the most stages. I think it has the most opportunity. It’s got the highest concentration of talent. We travel around a fair bit, trying to scout across the world, and, you know, anytime you get the most amount of comedians and performers in the same place, pushing each other to be better? I think that it just results in such a fantastic fabric, and we’re excited to be part of that.”

Just For Laughs Toronto has also announced that the Alternative Show and Late Bad will be held at the Comedy Bar, alongside a curated selection of the best of the city’s scene, including solo, mixed-bill, and concept shows featuring top emerging talent.

“We’ve got things like the Alternative Show hosted by James Adomian, and that’ll be, you know, a multi comic lineup featuring other comedians from the festival and other comedians from around the city. We’ve got late bad with Laura silhouettes and Mark little. So, a whole ton of stuff in there, podcasts and format shows,” Brazao said.

After fruitful runs at the Montreal Festival, comedians Che Durena, Jay Jurden, Gina Yashere, and Alistair Ogden, among others, are set to deliver unforgettable performances.

Shows will take place across several venues in Toronto, including the Bluma Appel Theatre, Comedy Bar Bloor and Danforth, Elgin Theatre, Meridian Hall, Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Randolph Theatre, and Scotiabank Arena.

“Randolph Theatre, we’re excited to be there, as it’s a venue that we haven’t really used in recent years, but we’ve got a lot of great programming there. So, I would say for people to check that out and come out and support,” Brazao added.

Advertisement

To learn more about the Just For Laughs Toronto Festival from Sept. 18 to 27, and to purchase tickets, click here.