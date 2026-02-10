Meet your next best friend at Toronto’s girls-only social events

What to know Maybe Next Time has become a go-to third space for Toronto women looking to make genuine friendships through girls-only socials rooted in fashion, music, and easy conversation.

The idea started when founder and creative director Anastasiia Chystokoliana struggled to make female friendships after moving to the city, inspiring her to create a space where showing up solo actually feels comfortable.

The community is celebrating one year on Feb. 13 with a Galentine’s event at Parc Avenue, featuring a female DJ, themed cocktails, special activations, and an afterparty for girls to keep the night going together.

​Whether you’re new to Toronto or just need new girlies, Maybe Next Time is the city’s go-to third space for girls-only socials to bond over fashion and music.

Maybe Next Time has two main event streams: music-centered gatherings and girls-only socials, both designed to give attendees a pressure-free space to form friendships.

The main initiative was inspired by Anastasiia Chystokoliana, Maybe Next Time’s creative director and founder who admitted she struggled to make friendships in Toronto. “When I moved to the city, I felt it was really hard to make meaningful connections and friendships, especially female friendships in a big city like Toronto,” she said.

Chystokoliana asked herself: “What are my options for making new friends, and where do I fit in with that?” After attending events solo, she realized that she wanted to build something on her own that would bring people together in a more authentic way.

A simple call-out on TikTok for girls who enjoy fashion and music ended up bringing together a group for cocktails. Building on this interest, she pursued the idea more seriously and launched Maybe Next Time, hosting the first official event at Parc Avenue. This Feb. 13, she’ll celebrate one year of events with a Galentine’s at the same venue.

Advertisement

Each girls-only social is a two to three-hour event featuring a female DJ who curates the music flow. Chystokoliana emphasizes that these socials avoid awkward enforced seating or get-to-know-each-other cards, making interactions feel natural.

A cocktail list inspired by the event’s theme (when applicable) is available for purchase, and, depending on the venue, food can also be ordered.

“It’s a very chill environment where people are more prone to communication and conversation.” Sometimes events can go into the late-night hours, turning it into “a bit of a party,” Chystokoliana teased.

She continues, “You can come network, meet new friends, and then you can stay for the after party with those new friends that you just made.”

For the one-year anniversary specifically, she shares there will be a flower sponsor and some activations around Galentines, too. The DJ starts at 7:30 p.m., and she’s encouraging natural conversation and girl bonding on this girl-friendship-loving day.

Advertisement

Chystokoliana emphasizes that girls-only events are important. “I think for women, it’s generally important to make new female friendships, to feel supported.”

Maybe Next Time focuses on creating community, rather than a one-day girls’ meet-up. Chystokoliana shares she’s motivated to host these events “not [because of] what happens at the event itself, [but] what happens after: seeing the same names and the same faces [at other events.]”

“The fact that they come back is very fulfilling for me,” Chystokoliana said. She shares that an attendee recently approached her to thank her for hosting girls-only events. The attendee told Chystokoliana that she has made some meaningful connections at her events, and that one of those girls is coming to her birthday party.

Celebrating one year of Maybe Next Time, Chystokoliana shares, “It feels unreal right now, because it was basically just a passion project for me. I really wanted to build a community and help people make friends in the city, and I have an extreme passion for music. So combining the two together is very special to me, and I’ve hosted, like recently, I’ve had my first 200-person event at Harriet’s Rooftop.”

She’s hoping to expand into other major Canadian cities, like Montreal, and to bring on more brand partnerships.

For Friday’s event, up to 60 girls can attend. The dress code is “elegant going-out looks, with a touch of red.” Tickets, priced at $11.99 (tax and fees included), grant access to the full social and afterparty experience.