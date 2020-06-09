NOW What episode 24: How to protest during a pandemic

× Expand Nick Lachance Not Another Black Life Demonstrators physically distance in Christie Pits at a May 30 rally following the death of Regis Korchniski-Paquet.

Since last Friday’s episode, the Black Lives Matter protests have continued, both in Toronto and around the world, with some surprisingly positive developments coming out of them. But how can protestors gather safely when mass assemblies are a clear vector of the transmission of COVID-19?

In this episode, senior film writer Norman Wilner is joined by staff writer Sadaf Ahsan and Black Lives Matter Toronto co-founder Pascale Diverlus to discuss the ways the coronavirus has changed the way we protest – and the ways in which it hasn’t. The panel also takes a moment to deal with the surprise resignation of Toronto Police Services chief Mark Saunders.

