In photos: A Halloween party at the Toronto Reference Library

Halloween is a redundant time of year for some – drag queens, horror movie fans, cosplayers. So if any of those people are your core demo, you'd better up the ante for your Halloween party.

That's exactly what comic book store Silver Snail did for its annual Snailoween cosplay bash, which took over the Toronto Reference Library for the first time on Saturday. There was a cotton candy station, a fully stocked bar at the book counter, dancers in the elevator and, of course, a costume contest at midnight. The winning looks were Oscar The Grouch, Edward Scissorhands, the Mortal Kombat crew and Adam and Barbara Maitland from Beetlejuice.

Check out photos by Tanja-Tiziana below: