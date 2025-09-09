Star-studded day 6 at TIFF: Farrell, Seyfried, Foster and more on the red carpet

We are officially halfway through the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and there is still so much left to see, including celebrities!
From Colin Farrell to Amanda Seyfried, the stars are taking over Toronto for day six of TIFF.
Check out a list of celebs hitting the red carpet today, below.
BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER
Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 2:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Edward Berger, Colin Farrell, Fala Chen
A PRIVATE LIFE
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 4:00 PM
Expected guests: dir. Rebecca Zlotowski, Jodie Foster
TRAIN DREAMS
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 4:15 PM
Expected guests: dir. Clint Bentley, Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, William H. Macy
THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 4:35 PM
Expected guests: dir. Mona Fastvold, Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman
NOUVELLE VAGUE
Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 6:00 PM
Expected guests: dir. Richard Linklater, Guillaume Marbeck
IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT
Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE
Time: 7:30 PM
Expected guests: dir. Jafar Panahi
WAYWARD
Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX
Time: 8:05 PM
Expected guests: creator Mae Martin, co-showrunner Ryan Scott, Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren, Patrick J. Adams
SWIPED
Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL
Time: 8:00 PM
Expected guests: dir. Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Lily James, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Jackson White
THE UGLY
Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE
Time: 8:30 PM
Expected guests: dir. Yeon Sang-ho, Park Jeong-min, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Hyun-been, Im Seong-jae, Han Ji-hyeon
