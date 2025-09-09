Star-studded day 6 at TIFF: Farrell, Seyfried, Foster and more on the red carpet

We are officially halfway through the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and there is still so much left to see, including celebrities!

From Colin Farrell to Amanda Seyfried, the stars are taking over Toronto for day six of TIFF.

Check out a list of celebs hitting the red carpet today, below.

BALLAD OF A SMALL PLAYER

Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 2:15 PM

Expected guests: dir. Edward Berger, Colin Farrell, Fala Chen

A PRIVATE LIFE

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 4:00 PM

Expected guests: dir. Rebecca Zlotowski, Jodie Foster

TRAIN DREAMS

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 4:15 PM

Expected guests: dir. Clint Bentley, Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon, William H. Macy

THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 4:35 PM

Expected guests: dir. Mona Fastvold, Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman

NOUVELLE VAGUE

Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 6:00 PM

Expected guests: dir. Richard Linklater, Guillaume Marbeck

IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT

Venue: ROYAL ALEXANDRA THEATRE

Time: 7:30 PM

Expected guests: dir. Jafar Panahi

WAYWARD

Venue: TIFF LIGHTBOX

Time: 8:05 PM

Expected guests: creator Mae Martin, co-showrunner Ryan Scott, Toni Collette, Sarah Gadon, Sydney Topliffe, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Brandon Jay McLaren, Patrick J. Adams

SWIPED

Venue: ROY THOMSON HALL

Time: 8:00 PM

Expected guests: dir. Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Lily James, Myha’la, Ben Schnetzer, Jackson White

THE UGLY

Venue: THE PRINCESS OF WALES THEATRE

Time: 8:30 PM

Expected guests: dir. Yeon Sang-ho, Park Jeong-min, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Hyun-been, Im Seong-jae, Han Ji-hyeon

