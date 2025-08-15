Taste of Manila 2025 brings Filipino food, music, and cultural pride to Toronto this weekend

Toronto’s Bathurst and Wilson area will once again transform into a vibrant street party this weekend as Taste of Manila returns for its 2025 edition.

Celebrated as one of Canada’s largest street festivals — and the most attended Filipino festival outside the Philippines — the event will transform the neighbourhood into a lively hub of food, music, and community on Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17.

Taste of Manila has become a fixture in Toronto’s summer festival season. Last year’s festival drew an estimated 500,000 attendees over two days, setting a new record.

This year’s theme, ‘Resiliency and Diversity,’ celebrates the strength, unity, and bayanihan (communal unity and cooperation) spirit of the Filipino community; a shared commitment to supporting one another and embracing cultural pride through food, music, and tradition.

The festival’s entertainment will be spread across three main stages — Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, each named after the Philippines’ major island groups.

The Luzon Stage lineup includes singers Reniel Idos, Hirasol, Aly Fabellar, Reggie Tortugo, and more.

Meanwhile, the Visayas Stage will host an all-day DJ marathon, featuring DJ Jeff, DJ Franz, DJ Dre and DJ Drjo.

Over at the Mindanao Stage, highlights include JDL Triple Act, Dynamic Motion Dancers, Renz Azores, and more.

Saturday night’s primetime show will see major stars take the spotlight, with Ruru Madrid, Kyline Alcantara, and Jessica Villarubin headlining the Luzon Stage, while Iñigo Pascual, Jason Fernandez, and Amplifye bring the energy to Mindanao.

Sunday will begin with the Flores de Manila parade; a nod to the Philippines’ beloved Flores de Mayo tradition, followed by a performance from singer Bryan Termulo.

The weekend wraps up with a comedy-meets-music finale from the iconic performer Ai-Ai delas Alas.

Food is at the heart of Taste of Manila, with more than 100 vendors serving both traditional Filipino favourites and inventive takes on classic dishes.

Visitors can dig into street food staples like pork isaw, kwek kwek, kikiam, balut, and mango with bagoong, as well as specialities from Brampton’s Fan ‘D’ Flame Restaurant, Mely’s Egg Production, Claire’s Special Kakanin, Hazel’s Best with its ube treats, and Mang RC Taho’s signature tofu-and-sago dessert.

Longtime favourites like Kabalen & Bale Kapampangan and Jackie’s Creative Cakes and Sweets will also be back. Other Filipino staples like Jollibee, Tagpuan and Wilson’s Haus of Lechon will also be present.

TTC AND ROAD CLOSURES

To accommodate the event, Bathurst Street will be closed between Laurelcrest and Wilson avenues from 12 a.m. on Aug. 16 until 2 a.m. on Aug. 18.

TTC riders should note that the 160 Bathurst North and 7/307 Bathurst bus routes will be on detour during the festival.

The 160 will reroute via Faywood Blvd.and Laurelcrest Ave. in both directions, while the 7/307 will divert along Wilson Ave., Faywood Blvd., and Laurelcrest Ave., bypassing stops on Bathurst St. between Wilson and Laurelcrest.