‘The nicest country in the world,’ Team Canada and Team USA’s fan greeting moments are sparking reaction online

What to know A viral TikTok shows Team Canada high-fiving and acknowledging fans while Team USA walks past bleachers with little interaction after a hockey game.

While many are praising Team Canada for the attitude, others defend Team USA, saying the players had just lost and were simply focused on the game.

A video comparing Team Canada and Team USA’s attitude towards fans is bringing the Olympics competition beyond the games.

The viral video shows a side-by-side of both teams walking past fans’ bleachers during a hockey match at the Winter Olympics Milano Cortina 2026.

While Team Canada players turned their attention to fans, greeting and high-fiving some, Team USA appeared to take a more nonchalant approach, walking past the bleachers with most barely glancing at the fans.

@nowtoronto Some people are pointing out the difference in how Team Canada and Team USA’s hockey teams interacted with their fans at the WinterOlympics. What do you think about it? 👀 ♬ original sound – Now Toronto – Now Toronto

With the Now Toronto video gathering over 200,000 views, hundreds are taking to the comments to compare and discuss both teams attitudes towards fans, with many praising Team Canada for showing appreciation to those who cheer for them.

Advertisement

“Canada has always been classy, it’s a fact,” one TikTok user said.

“I mean Canada is the nicest country in the world,” another user suggested.

“Disappointed in [Team] USA, damn dude,” a different user said.

“It’s not surprising! It’s who the U.S. has always been! The Olympic spirit is lost on them,” a user added.

Meanwhile, some claim that Team USA is simply standing on business, and others say the players were reacting after losing the game.

“[Team] USA [is] all business,” one user said.

Advertisement

“It looks like Team USA lost so they are allowed to be upset. Context, haters,” another TikToker added.

“Maybe [it’s] the team’s policy not to touch fans since everything these days get taken out of context,” a different user pointed out.

“Every team does this in sports after losing,” another person said.