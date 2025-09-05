The Cabbagetown Festival is back, shining a light on local heritage, Indigenous voices and small businesses in Toronto

An exciting free annual festival is back for one weekend in the city, and it promises to bring the best of Toronto music, food and history to the forefront.

The Cabbagetown Festival is making its comeback in the central Toronto neighbourhood this weekend from Sept. 6 to 7. Ringing in 46 years, the celebration is set to flood Parliament and Carlton streets with more than 250 vendors offering irresistible eats, artisan shopping, and non-stop energetic performances!

Nearing half a century of taking over the neighbourhood, the festival is meant to uplift and spotlight the rich heritage and culture woven through Cabbagetown, as well as its surrounding communities of St. Jamestown, Moss Park and Regent Park. Its unusual name dates back to the 1800s, when impoverished Irish immigrants fleeing the Great Famine settled in the area, and grew cabbage in their front yards.

Cabbagetown BIA Executive Director Matthew Mohan says that there is a lot more deep history for attendees to explore at the festival’s potato exhibit, but another part he hopes people check out is the inaugural Indigenous Celebration Stage, launched in partnership with agency Native Child and Family Services.

“They say that the highest concentration of Indigenous folks outside of a reservation live in Toronto Centre. So why are we not doing as much as we can to show off and share Indigenous stories and Indigenous voices,” Mohan told Now Toronto.

In total, Mohan says there will be over six stages for patrons to stop by, filled to the brim with pulsing entertainment like live DJs, circus performers, and kid-friendly activities. He emphasizes that for a much smaller festival in terms of boundaries, it’s jam-packed with endless enjoyment for all ages.

“What makes the Cabbagetown Festival so exceptional is that no matter where you are, there’s fun for everyone, and it’s all free,” Mohan explained.

“In a neighborhood like ours, where I think we have such a diverse community, it’s really important to us that all people, all families, can come out and have a great time without spending a dime, so that they feel like everyone is a part of this community.”

Mohan urges everyone, from Cabbagetown and beyond to check out this year’s upcoming festival. More than just another event with great music and food (which Mohan points to Gushi Japanese Street Food, Maya Bay Thai, and Kingyo Fisherman’s Market as a few of many must-visit delicious bites in the area), he says this is an opportunity for Torontonians to come together to support small family-run businesses in a neighbourhood they might have overlooked.

“This community is so cool. There’s so much fun here,” he said.

“We have a really strong small business community… every time that you come here and you spend time in Cabbagetown, and you meet business owners, and you spend money here, you’re supporting a small business owner and their family, and I think that’s what’s important to remember.”

The 46th Cabbagetown Festival runs from Sept. 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

For more events like this, check out our events calendar at nowtoronto.com powered by Destination Toronto.