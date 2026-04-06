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The Neighbourhood is playing Toronto tonight, here’s a playlist to get you ready

‘Sweater Weather’ may be behind us, but The Neighbourhood are bringing chill vibes tonight.

Aliya Karimjee

A female singer from The Neighbourhood passionately performs on stage in Toronto, with band members playing instruments in the background, capturing a vibrant live music scene.
Check out Now Toronto’s The Neighbourhood’s playlist in anticipation of their concert tonight. (Courtesy: @thenbhd/Instagram)

Toronto, “Softcore” era is back so don’t be “Afraid” to pull out that soft grunge 2013 aesthetic for The Neighbourhood’s concert on Monday.

Alternative rock band The Neighbourhood is going on a “WOURLD TOUR” following the release of their fifth studio album, ultraSOUND

The group had gone viral on TikTok for hits like “Sweater Weather,” but dismembered in 2021 due to a hiatus.  

The band, consisting of vocalist Jesse Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margott and drummer Brandon Fried are returning to stage. 

Prior to this, the band previously performed in Toronto at REBEL on October 4, 2018.

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On April 6, Scotiabank Arena will open its doors to The Neighbourhood fans with the openers Neggy Gemmy and Noise Dept at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8:50 p.m. 

Don’t be “Mute” during the concert, here’s our playlist to help you prepare for their performance. 

  • Daddy Issues
  • Softcore
  • Sweater Weather
  • Lost in Translation
  • Stargazing
  • Stupid Boy
  • Daisy Chain
  • OMG
  • W.D.Y.W.F.M?
  • Mute
  • Crushed
  • You Get Me so High
  • Lovebomb
  • Cry Baby 

Don’t be “Crushed” by missing the concert and buy your ticket on Ticketmaster

Aliya Karimjee

Writer

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