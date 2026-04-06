The Neighbourhood is playing Toronto tonight, here’s a playlist to get you ready

Toronto, “Softcore” era is back so don’t be “Afraid” to pull out that soft grunge 2013 aesthetic for The Neighbourhood’s concert on Monday.

Alternative rock band The Neighbourhood is going on a “WOURLD TOUR” following the release of their fifth studio album, ultraSOUND.

The group had gone viral on TikTok for hits like “Sweater Weather,” but dismembered in 2021 due to a hiatus.

The band, consisting of vocalist Jesse Rutherford, guitarists Jeremy Freedman and Zach Abels, bassist Mikey Margott and drummer Brandon Fried are returning to stage.

Prior to this, the band previously performed in Toronto at REBEL on October 4, 2018.

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On April 6, Scotiabank Arena will open its doors to The Neighbourhood fans with the openers Neggy Gemmy and Noise Dept at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8:50 p.m.

Don’t be “Mute” during the concert, here’s our playlist to help you prepare for their performance.

Daddy Issues

Softcore

Sweater Weather

Lost in Translation

Stargazing

Stupid Boy

Daisy Chain

OMG

W.D.Y.W.F.M?

Mute

Crushed

You Get Me so High

Lovebomb

Cry Baby

Don’t be “Crushed” by missing the concert and buy your ticket on Ticketmaster.